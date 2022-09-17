‘Ticket to Heaven’: Julia and George’s chemistry of millions

Cast the first stone if you don’t have a favorite romantic comedy to call your own. Classic genre that has always had its overwhelming heyday between the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s, revealing and consolidating names such as Molly Ringwald, Matthew Broderick, Meg Ryan Geena Davis, George Clooney, Anne Hathaway, Cameron Diaz, Matthew McConaughey, Ryan Reynolds , Reese Wintherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore, Sandra Bullock and Julia Roberts, among others. These last two considered, with all reason and merit, the queens of sugary comedies.

Unfortunately, the genre has saturated over the years, it has not drawn crowds to theaters and with the arrival of streaming, they are also not among the large audiences of the public. And the question remains: has the public become more boring and bitter? Are romantic comedies no longer good and attractive? Is it the fault of superhero movies and blockbusters? Or all the previous answers?

In addition to the complexity of this issue, from time to time interesting encounters take place that make those die-hard fans of romantic comedies more hopeful. This is the case with “A Ticket to Paradise”, the new film by OI Parker (“Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!”) which has two big stars: Julia Roberts and George Clooney in a state of grace.

The production is nothing more than a cluster of clichés: an ex-couple (Roberts and Clooney) who hate each other, successful, behave like two children when they are together. The only thing that unites them is their daughter, Lily (Kaitlyn Dever). The young woman, by the way, seems to be more mature than her parents. After graduating from law school, she and her friend Wren (Billie Lourd) decide to travel to Bali and, among the charms that the island offers, Lily falls in love with the young local businessman Gede (Maxime Bouttier). Just over a month, they decide to get married. The news drops like a bomb in the lives of these parents who must put their differences aside and sabotage this marriage. But it won’t be an easy task, after all, the two middle-aged boll weevils can’t stand each other.

WITHOUT INVENTING THE WHEEL

There’s no way to make a parallel between “A Ticket to Paradise” and “Mamma Mia 2”, because Parker uses and abuses the same easy artifices to attract audiences: heavy names, beaten history (who doesn’t remember Julia trying to sabotage a wedding? on two previous occasions – “My Best Friend’s Wedding” and “Runaway Bride”?), idyllic locations (Bali Island was actually filmed in Queensland, Australia) and physical comedy to get some giggles and , mainly, the stereotyped and western vision of a local people as something exotic, eccentric to cause laughter in their behavior, language and traditions different from them. This is one of the most disturbing facts about the film.

However, the great triumph of the film are them: Roberts and Clooney. Two artists and longtime friends A-list that has star quality and that exude chemistry. Even when they are not together on the scene, one complements the other. Their fun shows up on screen and is confirmed in the credits with the bloopers. The scene of them getting drunk and the next day when they wake up together is priceless. Two stars who don’t need to prove anything else and are there to have fun and amuse whoever is watching and that’s commendable.

It is also commendable to realize that Julia Roberts, the girl who starred in hundreds of comedies, is no longer a girl, but a beautiful lady who now plays the girl’s mother. That, however, does not stop her from carrying “A Ticket to Paradise” on her back, something that the two young women on screen have to eat a lot of rice and beans, although the genes of two great movie icons, Debbie Lourd, run in her veins. Reynolds and Carrie Fisher (grandmother and mother, respectively), our eternal Princess Leia.

“A Ticket to Paradise” does not deviate from the formula of the basics of a film of the genre, realize that where there is a lot of hate involved, there is a great hidden love, a place to fill your eyes, heavy stars to make up for the lack of script complexity (also signed by Parker), but which makes you laugh and leaves a certain smile on your face, because romantic comedies are that, the fantasy of ideal/romantic love with good doses of traps until the obvious is seen.