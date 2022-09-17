today’s summary

BEWARE OF THE ANGEL – 17:00, on SBT

THE HEARTLESS – 18:00 on SBT

SERTÃO SEA – 6:20 pm on Globo

Candoca thanks Xaviera for taking care of Manduca. José asks Candoca to explain his story to his son. Timbó steals Latifa’s ring, which was with Cajuína. José thanks Xaviera and hires her to work with him. Maruan looks for José and explains everything that happened to him. Candoca reveals José’s story to Manduca. Xaviera and Laura have an argument, and Cira records it. Laura refuses to work with Xaviera. Manduca looks for José.

FACE AND COURAGE – 7:30 pm on Globo

Joca worries about Lou and is saddened when Alfredo talks excitedly about Olivia. Caio asks Regina for money. Leonardo sends Margareth to hurry to discover the alteration of the formula. Lou reveals to Rico that Joca is her father. Rebeca does not accept that Danilo hires a detective to look for her mother. Pat and Moa celebrate the success of family breakfast and harmony with the kids. Isis worries when the result of her exam is normal. Armandinho enters the intelligence room and sees the organizational chart on the wall. Italo wonders that Dagmar is living with Regina. Isis buys a pregnancy test. A shelter worker recognizes Rebeca.

POLIANA GIRL – 8:30 pm on SBT

ACCOMPLICES OF A RESCUE – 9:30 pm on SBT

PANTANAL – 9:15 pm on Globo

José Leôncio apologizes to Solano. Alcides continues to be suspicious of Solano and Tenório. Filó tries to convince José Leôncio not to send Zefa away. Marcelo claims he saw a gun in Solano’s room. Tadeu supports Zefa. Solano suggests that Tenório send him away, as part of the plan he is thinking of putting into practice, to do the job hired by the land grabber. José Leôncio threatens to disown Tadeu if he leaves with Zefa. The Velho do Rio confides to Juma that Tadeu is not the biological son of José Leôncio. Marcelo and Guta tell José Leôncio that Tenório fired Solano.

Films – 09/17/2022

It’s Giving Wave 2

(Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania) 15:00, on Record, USA, 2007. Directed by Henry Yo. With Jeremy Shada, Jon Heder, John Cena, Mark Calaway, Paul Levesque, Diedrich Bader. In this sequel to “Tá Dando Onda”, surfer penguin Cadu Maverik is back. When the group of marombas Hang 5 appears on Pen-Gu Island explaining the way to a beach that, they say, has the biggest waves on the planet, Cadu and his friends don’t hesitate to accept the challenge and start a long journey in search of the legendary – and dangerous–“peak.”

Zombieland: Double Tap

(Zombieland: Double Tap) 10:45 pm, on Record, USA, 2019. Directed by Ruben Fleischer. Starring Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, Zoey Deutch, Avan Jogia. Years after coming together to overcome the beginning of the zombie epidemic in the United States, Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita and Little Rock continue to seek new places to live and survive. When they decide to go to the White House, they end up meeting other survivors and realize that new directions can be explored.

Ricki And The Flash – Back Home

(Ricki And The Flash) 00:50, on Globo, USA, 2015. Directed by Jonathan Demme. With Meryl Streep, Kevin Kline, Mamie Gummer, Sebastian Stan. Over 50 years old, Ricki is a rock singer who always performs with the band The Flash in a small bar. The financial situation is precarious, and she has not seen her adult children in decades. One day, ex-husband Pete calls Ricki, telling her that her daughter Julie has been abandoned by her husband and asking for help to get her out of a depressed state. Reluctantly, the mother returns home and discovers that both Julie and her two brothers have a lot of resentment about being abandoned when they were children. This is an opportunity for Ricki to make amends and try to be more present in their lives.

Midnight Seduction

(Midnight Tease) 1:45 am, at Bandeirantes, USA, 1994. Directed by Scott P. Lev. With Lisa Boyle, Justin Carroll, Rachel Reed. Nightclub dancers are being murdered. On the nights before the crimes, the club’s star dreams of the murders. Uncertain of her innocence, she seeks the help of her analyst, who must dispel the suspicions that fall on her.

momentum

(momentum) 3:15 am, on Globo, USA, 2015. Directed by S. Stephen Campanelli. With Morgan Freeman, James Purefoy, Olga Kurylenko, Jenna Saras, Karl Thaning, Lisa Leonard. The thief Alex is summoned by her ex-partner to one last blow. However, a brutal killer is on the hunt for her and now she must uncover the lies behind the heist.

The Nutty Professor

(The Nutty Professor) 04:00, at Bandeirantes, USA, 2008. With Jerry Lewis, Drake Bell, Tabitha St. Germain. Harold is a boy genius and inventor whose experiments never go well. When he tries a secret potion created by his grandfather, he believes all his problems are solved.

Little Prince

(The Little Prince) 04:25 on Globo, France, 2015. Directed by Mark Osborne. A girl has just moved in with her mother, an obsessive controller who wants to define in advance all her daughter’s steps so she can pass a reputable school. However, an accident caused by his neighbor causes a plane’s propeller to open a huge hole in his house. Curious to know how the object got there, she decides to investigate. Soon, she meets and becomes friends with her new neighbor, a gentleman who tells her the story of a little prince who lives on an asteroid with his rose and, one day, found an aviator lost in the desert in the middle of the land.