Ukraine regains territories, makes Russia live at its worst moment in the war and fuels resistance to Putin

The arrival of weapons offered by NATO countries was decisive for the strengthening of Kiev; however, possible Russian response raises concern in the international community

Reuters

Ukrainian troops remove a Russian poster in the city of Balakliya, Ukraine



THE Russia has been losing strength in the Eastern European conflict. In recent weeks, it has faced its worst defeat in seven months of war with Ukraine and lost control of Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, which it had dominated since the beginning of the conflict. “Since the beginning of September, our soldiers have liberated 6,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory in the east and south, and we continue to advance,” said the Ukrainian president. Volodymyr Zelensky. Not only that, the counteroffensives meant that the Russians had to suspend Kherson’s annexation plan and review the army’s logistics. The Russian Defense Ministry confirms the Ukrainian advances, however, says that the troops of Vladimir Putin are inflicting heavy losses on Ukrainians, “who are trying to take root in certain areas” of the occupied south of the Ukraine. “The Kiev authorities have announced that they have launched and are conducting an active counter-offensive operation. Well, let’s see how it develops, how it ends,” Putin said with a smile after the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. On Thursday, in response, the Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih, Zelensky’s hometown in the Dnipropetrovsk region near the cities of Mykolaiv and Kherson, and hit Ukrainian infrastructure, including a reservoir dam and electricity supply. These attacks, Moscow assures, could get worse.

Ukrainian troops say they are advancing in the eastern regions, partially controlled by pro-Russian separatists since 2014, and in the Kherson region, which the enemy country occupied shortly after the invasion of Ukraine on February 24. The area is on the edge of the peninsula of Crimea. These latest achievements motivate the Ukrainians to a new objective: to liberate all the territory occupied by the invading Russian forces after driving them out in a rapid counter-offensive in the northeast of the country. Guilherme Thudium, a doctor in international strategic studies from UFRGS (Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul), points out that this is the best “moment for Ukraine to advance and reconquer” and explains why recent events have boosted the morale of Zelensky’s troops and of the population. “Ukraine was militarily surrendered and incapacitated,” he says, referring to when Putin’s troops surrounded Kiev and wanted Zelensky’s ouster. When they didn’t get what they wanted, they focused on the east, especially the breakaway republics. “It changed the course of the war,” says Thudium. Bernardo Wahl, professor of international security at the Fundação Escola de Sociologia e Política de São Paulo (FESPSP), says that, at this moment in the conflict, Russia is attacking to defend itself. “The war is not defined yet, but Ukraine has taken the initiative and Russia has retreated into a defensive position,” he explains. He adds that this retreat and, consequently, the loss of position with the military equipment, will guarantee that Russian forces will not be able to protect the Donbass region until the end of the year, which ends up “limiting the Russian offensive potential”.

Wahl’s thinking correlates with the latest surveys carried out by the American institute CNA, according to which the war shows the flaws in the Russian intelligence service. According to Pierre Grasser, a historian of international relations and a researcher at the Sirice laboratory in Paris, Russia did not know how to anticipate enemy attacks. He highlights the manipulative power of the Ukrainians, who announced a counterattack in the south before launching a larger one in the northeast. “However, weak signals could have alerted Moscow,” he estimates, particularly as Ukraine appears to have probed that front line throughout August with small-scale operations. Rob Lee, from the Philadelphia Research Institute of International Relations (FPRI), even points out that some Russian broadcasters had been warning on Telegram for a month about a Ukrainian concentration near Kharkiv. “One of the biggest weaknesses of the Russian army is that it is slow to respond to changes on the battlefield,” he says. Russian independent military expert Alexander Jamshikhin notes that simultaneous Ukrainian attacks complicate Moscow’s task. “Russian intelligence did not understand exactly where the real counteroffensive would take place,” he told AFP. For him, the Russian setback is explained by other reasons. The expert also mentions “the technical equipment, especially the number of weapons on the ground”, for the benefit of Kiev’s forces. Its military chiefs “did not prepare for the introduction of NATO weapons”, says Christopher Dougherty of the CNAS in Washington on his Twitter account. The Himars and Harm missiles or the Caesar self-propelled howitzers changed the course of the war, all the more so because Moscow did not foresee their impact on the fighting.

For Guilherme Thudium, the Himars m142 “changed the war from the point of view of Ukrainian defense”. He points out that Western aid was fundamental. Millions of dollars have already been spent on weapons for Ukraine. The United States, the main supplier of defense equipment since the start of the war, has pledged $15.2 billion in weapons, including Javelin anti-tank missiles and NATO-compatible artillery and ammunition. This growth in Ukraine “strengthens the West’s action to apply economic pressure on Russia and provide military aid to even higher levels”, says Bernardo Wahl, noting that without the West’s weaponry, Urania’s situation would not be the same. This constant shipment of weapons from the West and the Russian retreat worry Thudium, because “a cornered Russia could mean a response to losses with tactical nuclear weapons”. “It’s worrying as things can scale vertically. The more cornered Russia and the longer the conflict becomes, the more dangerous it becomes for the international order.”

But this is not the only concern that deserves attention. Wahl says this war is very important for the Putin Era. “There are groups that have become more alarmist and pessimistic about the trajectory of this conflict. They can accelerate the decline in the popularity of the war among Russians and encourage anit-Putin groups,” he reckons. Thudium points out that Putin is under pressure from within and has even increased his personal security because he knows he may face reprisals. On Monday, the 12th, Moscow and St. Petersburg started a petition calling for the Russian leader’s resignation. In all, deputies from 18 municipalities signed a petition. The signature list was posted on Twitter with the following message: “We, Russia’s municipal deputies, believe that the actions of its president, Vladimir Putin, are harmful to the future of Russia and its citizens. We demand the resignation of Vladimir Putin from the post of President of the Russian Federation,” wrote Ksenia Thorstrom, a local MP for the Semenovsky district of St. Petersburg. For Wahl, Putin cannot let Ukraine predominate because it jeopardizes his regime.

Thudium warns that even with Ukraine standing out and being more assertive at the moment, it does not mean that the war will come to an immediate end because Russia is rooted in the southern part of Ukrainian territory and has managed to create a drainage corridor that comes from its territory. , passes through Donbass and arrives in the Crimean peninsula. Russia and Ukraine have not been in contact to hold peace talks since late March. After a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres declared that the chances of peace are minimal. “I have the feeling that we are still a long way from peace. I would be lying if I said this could happen soon,” Guterres said. “I have no illusions, at the moment, the chances of a peace agreement are minimal”, he insisted, noting that a ceasefire is not on the horizon. “I remain in contact with both parties and hope that someday it will be possible to move to a higher level of discussion.” On Friday, 16, during a meeting with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, in the city of Samarkand, in Uzbekistan, Putin promised that he will do everything he can to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible. The Kremlin chief claimed that it is Ukraine that refuses to negotiate. “Unfortunately, the other side, the Ukrainian leadership, has expressed its rejection of the negotiation process, because it wants to achieve its objectives by military means.”