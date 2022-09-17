Ukrainian official says 99% of bodies exhumed at Izium show signs of violence – News









Kharkiv regional governor Oleg Synegubov said on Friday that 99% of those exhumed in Izium, a town in eastern Ukraine that Ukrainian forces recently recovered from the Russians, “showed signs of violent death”.

Ukrainian human rights officer Dmytro Loubinets said on Telegram that “there are probably more than 1,000 Ukrainian citizens tortured and murdered in the liberated territories of the Kharkiv region”.

“There are several bodies with their hands tied behind their backs and one person was buried with a rope around their neck. Clearly these people were tortured and executed,” Synegubov said on Telegram, accompanying the message with photos of hundreds of graves found near Izium.

According to him, “450 bodies of civilians with marks of violent death and torture were buried” at this site, discovered by Ukrainian authorities. A journalist from AFP he saw at least one body with his hands tied with a rope, but he could not confirm whether it was a civilian or a military man because the corpse was very deteriorated.











Synegubov said on Telegram that “there were also children” among the bodies exhumed by “200 agents and specialists” working on the case. “The bodies were sent for an autopsy to determine the exact causes of death,” he explained.

“Each death will be investigated individually and presented to international courts as evidence of a war crime committed by Russia,” he added. “The scope of the crimes committed [pelos russos] in Izium is enormous”, he maintained, denouncing “a bloodthirsty and brutal terror”.

The counteroffensive that the Ukrainian army launched in early September in the region allowed the reconquest of territories that Russian troops occupied.

Moscow had previously been accused of war crimes, allegedly committed on the outskirts of Kiev in the first weeks of the conflict, but Russian officials have consistently denied these accusations.





