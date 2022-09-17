Ultra-realistic robots are already among us; meet

“Robots will never rule the world”, this phrase could have been said by a scientist or robotics expert, but in fact, whoever said it was a robot. More specifically, Ameca, a humanoid robot that is drawing attention for its ultra-realistic expressions.

Although far from our reality, these robots are appearing more and more and surprising for their artificial intelligence and even the ability to perform tasks like humans. To explore this world, the Digital Look made a list of the 4 most well-known ultra-realistic looking humanoid robots.

Ultra-realistic humanoid robots: see the main ones

ameca

Let’s start with the one we’ve already mentioned. Ameca, developed by Engineered Arts, has been popping up a lot in recent months because of its ultra-realistic face (and its weird quotes about robots never taking over the world).

The company claims that this is the “world’s most advanced and ultra-realistic human-shaped robot”. “We’ve all seen it in the movies, we’ve all seen ‘I, Robot’ and ‘AI Artificial Intelligence,’” Morgan Roe, COO of Engineered Arts, told CNET last year. “And suddenly, this is real.”

All these “faces and mouths” that the robot is capable of making are important tools to facilitate human-machine interaction. “Ameca is the perfect platform to develop the interaction between us humans and any metaverse or digital realm,” says the product’s website.

Sophia

Perhaps the most famous representative of the human-faced robot class is Sophia. Created in 2016 by Hanson Robotics, by engineer David Hanson, she has already given interviews to several TV shows around the world and even gained citizenship of Saudi Arabia after performing for an audience of investors in 2017.

His face was modeled after Hanson’s wife and actress Audrey Hepburn. Like the other humanoids mentioned, she has dozens of small motors on her face capable of articulating subtle or more complex expressions. An artificial intelligence algorithm takes care of her interactions with real people.

The algorithm (based on hundreds of pre-programmed responses to be read at the sound of a few keywords) does not always work well. Sophia has already made controversial statements, such as that she would “destroy humans” and that she “had a soul”. But it’s just bugs in the programming that make headlines in the international press.

nadine

Perhaps the most human-faced on this list, Nadine wasn’t created for the purpose of doing housework or anything like that. However, the function of this machine is still fundamental: keeping company. So, unlike other robots, this one focuses on having a friendlier face and not necessarily ultra-realistic expressions.

Developed by Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University, Nadine is able to talk to people, greet and interact. Even this robot’s mood can change depending on the direction the conversation takes.

“As countries around the world struggle with an aging population, social robots could become a solution to a shrinking workforce.” In addition, Thalmann believes that robots like Nadine could be a company for children and the elderly and even serve as a platform for the “distribution of health services in the future”, explained project leader Nadia Thalmann. Thalmann.

Bina48

This ultra-realistic robot was created for an unexpected purpose for an electronic brain: teaching. Bina48 became the first “teacher” robot. The apparatus taught philosophy classes alongside Professor William Barry, at the Military Academy at West Point, in the United States.

The class was just a test to see if the artificial intelligence was able to understand quite complex concepts and transmit it to the students. The result was quite surprising. The robot was able to answer students’ questions and maintain a high level of interaction during the class.

According to Hanson Robotics, which created the robot, Bina48 was developed inspired by a real human, Bina Aspen, after spending “over a hundred hours compiling all of her memories, feelings, and beliefs.” BINA48 engages in conversations with other humans, such as offering an emotional account of her brother’s personality changes after returning home from the Vietnam War.”

