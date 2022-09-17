US pressures China to ban pirated TV boxes

US authorities have been pressing China to stop the sale of pirated TV boxes made in Asia. According to the website TorrentFreakin a report published this Thursday (15), despite the insistence, the Chinese government did not take into account the American appeal. The publication shows that the US Trade Representative (USTR) described piracy as “unbridled” in the Asian region, especially in Taiwan, where more than 30% of the population had a device illegally accessing streaming services and television channels in the year. of 2020.

In this specific case, the most popular device on the site is the so-called Ubox, developed by Chinese Unblocktech. It has an Android TV version and offers various movies, series and live channels without any additional charge. Dissatisfied with this situation, a group from Hollywood even sent a document to the USTR, exposing that China is the largest source of manufacture and export of this equipment. Furthermore, it classifies the case based on the so-called “server principle”.

This legal understanding indicates that the infringement only exists when the pirated content is hosted on a physical server that is controlled by the operator of the application. Thus, the Chinese only moved if the illicit occurred within their national territory. On the other hand, Taiwanese copyright legislation, made in 2019, sought to criminalize the distribution of apps that promote piracy. However, the Ubox maker sought to circumvent the law by selling the device only with the operating system locally – while the full version is available in other countries. So, what is your assessment of this impasse regarding piracy on Asian soil? Tell us in the space below.

