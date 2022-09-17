Vasco beats Náutico 4-1 at home in the 30th round of Série B

After two defeats away from home, Vasco returned to São Januário tonight (16th) and found his way back to winning ways in the Brazilian Series B. With a good performance, he had no difficulties to build the score from 4 to 1 against the Náutico, for the 30th round.

The triumph keeps the Hill Giant in fourth place, with 48 points. Already the alvirrubro, with only 27, continues to embitter the last position of the competition and with five points less than CSA, the first club outside the Z4.

The visitors started well, but the rival’s technical superiority prevailed. In a penalty scored after a VAR review, Raniel moved the goalkeeper and opened the scoring at 32 minutes of the first half. Five minutes later, Eguinaldo made a beautiful individual move and widened. At the return of the interval, with a minute of ball rolling, Andrey counted a deflection in the mark to make the third for the cariocas. Everton Brito decreased for the visitors, but Figueiredo still had time to score the fourth for the home team.

Who did well: Eguinaldo remains on the field

Back after defending the Brazilian under-20 team, the striker regained his spot among the holders and made the difference. Very quick and skillful, the 18-year-old got the better of the one-on-one scoring and scored a great goal.

Who was wrong: Jobson doesn’t give any protection

The Náutico midfielder helps little in the creation of plays and, to make matters worse, allows spaces in the midfield. Without guaranteeing defensive protection, he made the opponent’s life easier. He left the field in the 24th minute of the final stage.

Vasco’s performance: Jorginho’s changes take effect

The additions of Danilo Boza, in the defense, and Paulo Victor, in the left-back, made the Gigante da Colina not suffer so many scares defensively. Alex Teixeira’s departure was also a good one, as Timbu had a lot of momentum and allowed the home team to attack with speed, a resource that Eguinaldo squanders.

In the second half, the coach promoted the entry of the three athletes who were withdrawn. Quintero and Edimar entered the vacancies of Boza and Paulo Victor. Alex Teixeira, who was passed over by Eguinaldo, came to the field in place of Nenê.

Náutico’s performance: Good start collapses after first goal

Even in the lantern, the alvirrubro didn’t come closed to São Januário and proposed the game until the middle of the first half, but bumped into the technical limitations of its players to finish in goal. In this regard, Vasco’s superiority made the difference and ensured a smooth game for Cruz-Maltino after the first goal.

game chronology

Náutico was not intimidated and tried to attack Vasco, but allowed many spaces in the defense. At 14, Eguinaldo pulled the counterattack and played for Raniel to send it to the net at the goalkeeper’s exit. However, the linesman noted the offside, confirmed by the video referee afterwards.

The match was balanced until 27, when Andrey headed and Maurício, with an open arm, deflected. the referee Braulio da Silva Machado wrote nothing on the field, but went to the monitor to review the bid and changed his decision, noting the penalty. The stop took five minutes and earned yellow cards for the defender who committed the penalty and the goalkeepers of both teams: Thiago Santos, who was putting pressure on the referee, and Jean, for wax. On the hit, Raniel displaced the goalkeeper and opened the scoring.

Five minutes later, Eguinaldo widened. After receiving from Paulo Victor, he dribbled two markers and kicked hard, in the corner, to score the second.

In the first attack after the break, Vasco extended with Andrey Santos. Marlon Gomes hit and Jean rebounded. Maurício moved badly and the ball was left for Eguinaldo, who punctured when trying to hit the first time. So, it was clean for Andrey Santos to risk from outside the area and still count on a deflection in the marking to score the third.

At 23, Thomaz sent a bomb, Thiago Rodrigues palmed, and the ball still exploded on the crossbar. Then, Dado Cavalcanti made three changes and put the alvirrubro forward. The result came three minutes later, when Jean Carlos found Everton Brito alone, taking advantage of a mistake in the defense. The striker dominated, finished and scored.

At the end of the game, Yuri Lara advanced and rolled to Figueiredo. With time to dominate, he calibrated his right foot and sent a bomb in the right angle, scoring a great goal to give final numbers to the duel in São Januário.

Raniel disenchants

Cruz-Maltino’s shirt number 9 had scored for the last time more than a month ago, on August 9, in a 3-1 defeat against Ponte Preta. And, to end the fast, he had the support of Nenê, who gave up hitting the penalty so he could score his 15th goal in 2022.

“Unfortunately, I’m going through a difficult time, I haven’t been acting as I would like. I didn’t ask, he offered. He asked if I wanted to hit and I thank you for the team spirit. Nenê is an exceptional collector, but he asked if I wanted to collect for give confidence and said yes. I thank the medical department and the physical preparation. It’s my best season in number of games. What they’ve been doing to me after two surgeries is impressive”, said the striker, who reached his 40th game of the season , to SporTV at halftime.

Premiere night in São Januário

Jorginho, who debuted in command of Gigante da Colina in the 2-1 defeat to Grêmio, made his first game in front of the Vasco crowd. In addition, the club also debuted its new third kit, which exalts the pride of the São Januário stadium, which completes 95 years, and highlights the strong Portuguese influence in the club.

next games

Vasco returns to the field on Wednesday (21), at 9 pm, when he visits Cruzeiro at Mineirão. On Friday (23), at 7pm, the Náutico welcomes Sampaio Corrêa. Both matches take place for the 31st round of Serie B.

DATASHEET:

VASCO 4 x 1 NAUTIC

Competition: Serie B of the Brazilian Championship – 30th round

Date: September 16, 2022, Friday

Time: 7pm (from Brasilia)

Place: São Januário Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (FIFA/SC)

auxiliaries: Kleber Lucio Gil (FIFA/SC) and Henrique Neu Ribeiro (SC)

VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (FIFA/SP)

goals: Raniel, at 1/32 (VAS); Eguinaldo, at 2/37 (VAS); Andrey, 1/2nd (VAS); Everton Brito, at 26/2 (NAU); Figueiredo, at 43/2nd Q (VAS)

Yellow cards: Thiago Rodrigues, Eguinaldo (VAS), Jean Maurício, Victor Ferraz (NAU)

Public: 19,152 gifts

Income: BRL 513,110.00

VASCO: Thiago Rodrigues; Léo Matos, Danilo Boza (Quintero), Anderson Conceição and Paulo Victor (Edimar); Yuri Lara, Andrey Santos, Marlon Gomes (Gabriel Pec) and Nenê (Alex Teixeira); Eguinaldo and Raniel (Figueiredo). Technician: Jorge.

NAUTICAL: Jean; Victor Ferraz, Maurício (Anilson), João Paulo and Júnior Tavares (Pedro Vitor); Souza, Jobson (Luís Felipe), Thomáz (Júlio) and Jean Carlos; Everton Brito and Geuvânio (Kieza). Technician: Cavalcanti data.