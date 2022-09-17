Video: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Season 5 trailer released

Elizabeth Moss in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’. The series’ fifth season premieres in September on Paramount+ – . photo: HULU

The trailer for season 5 of the series The Handmaids Tale – The Handmaid’s Tale was released this Wednesday, 24. The video is 2min15 long and shows how the murder of Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) intensified the rivalry between June (Elisabeth Moss) and Serena (Yvonne Strahovski).

The Handmaid’s Tale will premiere the first episode of season five on Sunday, September 18, exclusively on the premium streaming service Paramount+. New episodes of the season will hit the platform every Sunday.

The series is based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, published in Brazil by Rocco.

(Warning, from here you will find spoilers)

In this new and final season of the series, June faces the consequences for killing Commander Waterford as she struggles to redefine her identity and purpose. Widow Serena tries to spread her image in Toronto while Gilead’s influence reaches Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as she tries to reform Gilead and rise to power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to find and save Hanna.

The series stars: Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, OT Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Ann Dowd Sam Jaeger.