Viola Davis shows enthusiasm about coming to Brazil

share tweet share share Email



Actress Viola Davis posted a video on her Instagram this Saturday in which she shows strong enthusiasm for coming to Brazil. In the publication, a girl gets out of a car very excited while saying goodbye to an adult, who records the scene. In the caption, the star wrote: “me at the airport on my way to Brazil for the premiere of ‘A Mulher Rei’”.

This will be the actress’s first visit to the country. Winner of the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2017, Viola comes to Brazil to promote the release of “A Mulher Rei”, a film that hits theaters on the 22nd.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, “The Woman King” depicts the story of the Agojie, an all-female army of warriors who protected the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s. Viola plays General Nanisca, who needs to train a new generation of recruits while preparing for the battle of a lifetime.















