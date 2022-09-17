Vivo Easy lowers internet prices and daily rates after tax reduction – Tecnoblog

The ICMS rate on telecom services was reduced to 17% or 18%, depending on the state, and operators began to pass on the differences to customers. Due to the tax reduction, the digital plan Vivo Easy also got cut in mobile internet prices and unlimited daily rates.

Vivo Easy (Image: Vitor Pádua / Tecnoblog)

Customers began to be informed about the reduction via SMS, and the new values ​​will take effect from September 22 on the Vivo Easy app. There was a cut of approximately 10% in internet packages, daily calls and unlimited daily apps.

The reported reduction includes just the traditional Vivo Easy, with separate contracting of services. The operator did not announce a transfer in the prices of Vivo Easy Prime, a monthly recurring version that recently gained more mobile internet.

The price cut has also not affected international roaming charges, which remain unchanged from before.

Check out the old and new prices of Vivo Easy services below:

Internet prices on Vivo Easy

internet package old price new price 1 GB BRL 9.99 BRL 8.99 2 GB BRL 17.99 BRL 15.99 3 GB BRL 25.99 BRL 22.99 4 GB BRL 29.99 BRL 26.99 5 GB BRL 34.99 BRL 30.99 10 GB BRL 59.99 BRL 53.99 20 GB BRL 99.90 BRL 89.99 50 GB BRL 199.99 BRL 179.99 100 GB BRL 299.99 BRL 269.99

Something important to note from September 22nd is whether Vivo will continue to give R$100 cashback to those who buy the 100 GB package. As it is a promotional offer, the terms of use (both old and new) do not inform about the benefit.

Daily rates for calls and SMS

daily call previous price new price 1 daily BRL 1.49 BRL 1.29 Package with 30 nights BRL 29.70 BRL 25.80

For those who make calls every day, consider subscribing to the new Vivo Easy Prime Essential: it has a monthly fee of R$29.90, includes unlimited calls, unlimited WhatsApp and 6 GB of internet. Unused data accumulates for the next few months, and it is also possible to hire unlimited gigs and daily rates separately.

Unlimited app days