Want to put down your cell phone? These tools help reduce ‘addiction’

A 2021 survey by the Pew Research Center found that about 30% of adults in the United States reported being online “almost all the time.” However, for those who don’t want to be part of the statistics, it is possible to reduce screen time – thanks to a little help from Apple’s iOS and Google Android operating systems. See below how it is possible.

This is already a well-known trick: making the smartphone screen display images only in shades of gray aims to soften the visual stimulus that makes us come back to it to see more things.

The way to change the color settings is not so obvious, but don’t worry – we can activate shortcuts to make everything faster. Settings and tap Accessibility. In Visiontouch Display and text size.Find the option color filterstap the switch to activate it and select Shades of gray.

To make it easier to turn the function on or off, find the Accessibility Shortcut option and select Color Filters – after that, hitting the power button three times should solve the problem. On Android phones, Open the app settings tap on Accessibility. In Visibility improvements, tap Color adjustment. select Grey scale.

To create an on-screen shortcut button, locate the “Color Adjust” shortcut option and enable it. You should see a small colored button that you can move around the screen when needed.

Set usage time limits for apps

At the iPhoneadjust the features of Usage time and iOS rest to do. open the Settingstouch Usage time and activate it if it is not already activated. After activating the function, tap on the option always allowed. Find the apps you want to ensure you continue to have access to and tap the green button next to their names to add them to the list of allowed apps.

Now, you can manually enable and disable the function rest. When enabled, you will be warned that you have reached your usage time limit whenever you try to open an app that is not on the allowed list. If you’re planning on using this primarily on weekends, you can schedule specific times to activate the feature. In the Screen Time menu, tap the Sleep button and activate the function if it has not already been done. customize days and set the desired times.

Overall, Screen Time isn’t a perfect system for controlling your urges, getting around it only takes a few taps. However, being asked if you’re sure you want to open a certain app gives you enough time to think about whether that’s really what you want.

if you have a phone android manufactured within the last four years, it likely came with a set of “digital wellness” tools. Fortunately, they make it easier to configure and schedule usage limits for applications. open the app settings and tap Digital wellness and parental controls.touch focus mode (you may need to tap “Edit” to view all apps.) Tap and select each app you want to limit access to. To set when you want Focus Mode to be activated, tap set a schedule at the top of the screen and select the times that are right for you.

Once you turn on Focus Mode, you’re basically left without access to the app – unless you tap the button that gives you five more minutes. Again, it’s not a perfect solution, but it’s useful. Some Android phones, such as certain Samsung Galaxy devices, offer the option to configure multiple focus modes.