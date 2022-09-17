We, are gentle corns, are complete idiots – Fred Melo Paiva

Shield of the Rooster has already been installed at the MRV Arena

(photo: Arthur William – Communication Space Agency)

The athletican, having certainly committed all sorts of atrocities in past lives, is always eating the tropeiro that the devil has crushed. It is not enough to be deprived of his cachaa on Wednesdays, and even on weekends, when he lands on his sofa like the crow on the threshold – just that sordid intention to dry up, almost always without success. The athletico dryer a total failure.

This dry law is not enough. The athletican is obliged to follow the success of his enemies. Cruzeiro is at the top of the table – like the braids of the bald king or the return of those who didn’t, the incaveis climb. Flamengo and Corinthians will make the final of the Copa do Brasil. Flamengo will win Libertadores. If they lose, Moro’s team will be champions.

If bad luck in the game means luck in love, of much, much love that we are talking about. Love will conquer hate, beauty. But that alone will not account for our sunset within the four lines. So get ready: come Bruna Marquezine and Isis Valverde, Juliette Lewis and Scarlett Johansson. Every athletican will be entitled to his trisal. Every athlete, by the way.

These athletes have a serious problem with love. They have been victims of an abusive relationship since 1908. They could divorce, some did. But they insist on error, like corns tame – they are stupid. The complex thing, only Freud in the cause: the more cuckoldes, the more aguerrides and passions. Happy many times, true, unhappy much more. Especially athleticans.

While people from Cruzeiro, Flamenguis and Corinthians are drinking their booze of happiness, off we go to Ressacada. I’m like a psychologically pregnant woman: before I see it, the calluses start on my eye. If only our weekend was destroyed on Sunday… hey, on Saturday, at 4:30 pm, slutty. do what? Anything. Cornes accept everything. I’ll put on the striped shirt and go out.

In this poverty of results, with the enemy dancing samba in our face, the great image of the week was the raising of the shield in Terreiro do Galo. I let myself be carried away by these grandiose details. The good cuckold, or the good cuckold, always finds the proof of true affection, the one that justifies his poor condition of servant – or deer. Or beer.

When I saw that shield being raised like a piano that tries to reach the tenth floor, I felt the immeasurable emotion of one who only cries in victories – and for everything else, with the meekness of the horn, he shrugs his shoulders. As I raised the shield, tears streamed down my face. As tears streamed down my cheeks, the 4Rs upped the ante on their political projects, co-opting the fifth R – the King on the chessboard, how sad, ladies and gentlemen.

(I saw the King in a photo with the 4Rs and in a campaign with Sette Cmara. In both situations, he gave me the impression that it was a kidnapping. I could see in the gestures and looks of my idol, in his coded words, the request SOS mimic. Any information about the location of the captivity must be shared urgently. Faith in God, King, we are coming!)

The last time I watched a lift with such emotion was when the Chilean miners trapped in the landslide were pulled out of the hole – compatriots, anyway. As the shield climbed to the top, he thought about how lucky he was to have been born Atletico. We, es horns, are complete idiots. oooooooo!