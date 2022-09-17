Weekend on TV: Giant Godinho, dances with Beltrão and conductor talks in “Casa de Lava” | TV

MOVIE THEATER

Doctor Sleep

Hollywood, Saturday, 10:25 pm

Written and directed by Mike Flanagan, it follows the story of The Shining, the book by Stephen King that gave rise to the eponymous film by Stanley Kubrick. We meet Dan (Ewan McGregor) as an adult. Although he is a traumatized and alcoholic man, he will have to become the protector of a young woman persecuted for having a special power.

Lava House

RTP2, Saturday, 23:04

Pedro Costa directs his gaze to Cape Verde. The setting is a volcanic landscape, where all life seems to be shrouded in ash. Mariana is a nurse who leaves Portugal and goes there to accompany a comatose worker, Leão. The cast includes Inês de Medeiros, Isaach De Bankolé, Pedro Hestnes, Edith Scob, Mónica Calle, Luís Miguel Cintra, Isabel de Castro and João Medina.

only for brave

Cinemundo, Sunday, 20:05

On June 28, 2013, lightning causes a fire near the town of Yarnell, Arizona (USA). It doesn’t take long to spread and get out of control. An elite unit of the Prescott Fire Department is called in, made up of 20 men who will do anything to save the populations and their property. Josh Brolin, Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges, Taylor Kitsch, James Badge Dale, Jennifer Connelly, Alex Russell and Ben Hardy make up the cast of this dramatic film by Joseph Kosinski, based on real events.

The Peanut Butter Hawk

AXN Movies, Sunday, 9:10 pm

A comedy-drama about friendship and resilience, with performances by Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson, John Hawkes, Bruce Dern and Zack Gottsagen, and screenplay and direction by newcomers Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz. Zak is a boy with Down syndrome who runs away from the foster home where he lives to venture out into the world and enroll in a wrestling. Along the way, he will meet Tyler, a kind-hearted outlaw who will help him fulfill his dream.

Minority Report

AMC, Sunday, 10:14 pm

Based on a short story by Philip K. Dick and directed by Steven Spielberg, Minority Report takes place in Washington DC in 2054, at a time when crime has been eradicated. Tom Cruise is Detective John Anderton, coordinator of the Pre-Crime unit, where psychic technology makes it possible to arrest the perpetrators of crimes before they commit them. The detective believes the system is perfect, until he turns against it. He has no choice but to run away to try to prove his innocence.

SERIES

The Orville

Fox Comedy, Saturday, 9:46 pm

The most dysfunctional spacecraft in the galaxy lands again on Saturday nights. The third season of the series created by a trekkie convinced, who is also a major figure in the bad-behaved comedy: Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy, American Dad, Ted). He is the one who wears Captain Ed Mercer’s skin and blue suit (the same color as the alien with which his wife betrayed him), at the controls of this shameless parody, full of apparent, evident or subliminal references to the universe. Star Trek.

Los Espookys

HBO Max, Saturday, streaming

After more than three years of the first season, the bizarre comic creation by Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega and Fred Armisen is back, co-starred by them. It centers on a group of horror-loving friends who create a bespoke scare company in a never-before-mentioned South American country. The Chilean Sebastián Silva, who has signed films such as Crystal Fairy or Magic Magic, is the director of the first four episodes of this season, with the last two in charge of Ana Fabrega herself.

DOCUMENTARIES

The DNA of Homicide

AMC Crime, Saturday, 6:20 pm

Debut. Each episode is dedicated to an unsolved crime. The investigation is in charge of the experienced Paul Holes, former detective of cold cases. He was linked, for example, to the arrest of Joseph James deAngelo, better known as Golden State Killer – process in which DNA samples were decisive. Consisting of ten episodes (half broadcast on Saturday, the other half on Sunday), the series is part of an entire Forensic Weekend. In the 48 hours of the special, the premiere of The real CSI (Saturday at 10:30 pm).

The Natural History Museum Comes to Life

Odyssey, Saturday, 20:32

David Attenborough is the guide for this tour of the London museum, which takes place at dusk, after the doors close. Computer-created animations make the bones of the diplodocusof archeopteryx, the giant moa, and other extinct creatures seem to come to life in the building’s rooms. The documentary was awarded a BAFTA.

North Korea: The Voyage of Michael Palin

National Geographic, Sunday, 10:30 pm

“There are no advertising posters on the street, just ideas.” Here is one of the observations made by Michael “Monty Python” Palin while walking through Pyongyang, on his trip to one of the most closed and secret countries in the world.







SG Giant

RTP2, Sunday, 23:42

Debut. 50 years of Sérgio Godinho’s albums, counting from the seminal The survivors, motivated a tribute project coordinated by Capicua, in which a group of musicians from various fields – mainly from the hip-hop and electronic scene – revisited some of their songs. This film, directed by André Tentúgal, documents the process, bringing together testimonies from the singer himself, the curator and participating artists (Nerve, Valas, Amaura, Stereossauro, DJ Ride, Dino D’Santiago, Rita Vian, Branko and many others).

DANCE

Bruno Beltrão: New Creation

RTP2, Saturday, 22:01

Television premiere of Bruno Beltrão’s latest creation. The Brazilian choreographer reflects on the “sad reality” of his country, in a gesture that is also one of resistance. On stage, ten dancers express, through movement and word, the tension of issues related to social and political conditions that paralyze society, the disunity and antagonism of a nation, and the loss of meaning of concepts such as democracy and solidarity.







MAGAZINE

Anything But Classic

RTP2, Sunday, 22:57

Debut. Maestro Martim Sousa Tavares is the author and host of a program that, based on classical music, forges “a reflection that observes and correlates different arts and timeless issues”. Released weekly, it promises an “eclectic, no-holds-barred research” on various concepts, in the company of guest musicians. Pianist Joana Gama is the first, in an episode based on Bad Education. Tiago Sousa, Angélica Salvi and João Barradas are among the guests that follow.

SONG

guitars for Amália

RTP2, Saturday, 00:52

One hundred guitarists pay tribute to the fado diva. The show runs through 12 songs immortalized by her voice, performed in groups, and culminates in the meeting of all participants for the theme Amalia. Registered at the Paços do Concelho of the Lisbon City Council, in 2020, the concert featured musical and biographical notes by Joel Pina (1920-2021), who with his bass guitar accompanied the fado singer for decades.

SPORT

Athletics: 15th Hyundai Porto Half Marathon 2022

RTP1, Sunday, 8:55 am

Direct. The 15th edition of the competition is the first that does not cross the D. Luís I bridge, because of the works on the lower deck. The 21 kilometers, starting at Jardim do Passeio Alegre, are covered along the riverside area.

CHILD

An Otherworldly Adventure (V.Port)

Panda Kids, Saturday, 11 am

Luís, a lonely 12-year-old boy, meets Nag, Wabo and Mog, three loving but very clumsy aliens whose spaceship crashed in his backyard. But the new friends must be protected from a mortal enemy: Luís’ father, a UFOlogist who believes that extraterrestrials are very dangerous beings. An animated comedy directed by brothers Wolfgang and Christoph Lauenstein, also responsible for the Oscar-winning short balance.

D’Artacão and the Three Musketeers – The Film (V. Port.)

In Studios, Sunday, 9:05 am

Adaptation of the famous animated series from the 1980s in which dogs played the main characters in the story of Alexandre Dumas. D’Artacão, who dreams of being one of the Muscãoteiros, ends up joining them to defend France from Cardinal Richelião’s plans. Directed by Toni García, the film is written by animation veteran Doug Landale.