What happened to the other striker who got Haaland’s mark in his Premier League start

Shirt 9 leads Manchester City, vice-leaders of the English Championship, before the match against Wolverhampton, this Saturday, live on ESPN on Star+

score a goal in Premier League It’s not for anyone. Mark ten times in the first six games, then, is made for very few. What was it Erling Haaland got it right on arriving at the Manchester Citywhich this Saturday (17) faces the Wolverhamptonat 8:30 am (Brasília time), with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

But, before Haaland showed all his scoring flair in the hands of Pep Guardiola, another striker, much less popular and practically unknown outside England, had already reached the mark of six goals in ten matches. His name: Micky Quinn.

supporter of Liverpoolwhere he was born, Quinn was a typical English striker of the mid-1980s and early 1990s. I didn’t have as much technical refinement with the ballbut took advantage of a natural goalscorer to swing the nets even working in clubs of little expression.

Quinn was based on Derby County and then went through Wigan, Oldham Athletic, Portsmouth and Newcastle until you reach the Coventrypriced at £250,000, to play in the first season in Premier League history in 1992/93.

The striker’s signing had an immediate impact. Quinn scored ten goals in his first six games for the club and scored 17 times in six months, but failed to maintain inspiration throughout the season. Coventry ended in 15th placeescaping relegation.

Quinn’s phase was so good that his name was considered for the England national team in 1993, during a brief absence of incumbent Alan Shearer, injured. The place on the national team never came, nor did that bright start in Coventry.

The striker left the club with 25 goals in 64 Premier League games. was loaned to plymouthin 1994, and then to the watfordin 1995, until leaving the country for end his career at PAOK, from Greece, in the 1995/96 season. All in all, Quinn, who was arrested for driving while intoxicated while acting, says he did 235 career goals.

Micky Quinn celebrates goal scored against Arsenal Ben Radford/Getty Images

Thirty years passed before anyone could match Quinn’s feat, who now serves as a football and horse racing commentator on an English channel. The former record holder, however, believes that your brand is more impressive than Haaland’sprecisely for being with the shirt of a club with little tradition.

“He (Haaland) is still no better than me“, guaranteed Quinn, in a recent interview with the newspaper daily mail. “He couldn’t score in all of the first five games, did he? I did.”

“Would Haaland score at Coventry? Haaland, Sergio Aguero, Diego Costa all scored goals early on, but they played in great teams. I was on a mid-table team, fighting relegation, so I couldn’t sustain a whole season. While my teammates were sold, City continued to buy people. I would score a lot of goals in this City team!“, assured the talker.

Micky Quinn acting as commentator during the match between Aston Villa and Newcastle Stu Forster/Getty Images

Quinn, however, also praised Manchester City’s number 9, who is experiencing a splendor in his beginnings at the club. Are 12 goals in eight gamesadding up all the competitions, a brand that will be put to the test against Wolves soon.

“He looks real real. He’s powerful, robust, fast. I wasn’t a sprinter like him, I was more of a hunter. But what I like about Haaland is he’s an old-fashioned finisher too. He’s in the area, lurking on the beam for a touch”, finished Quinn.