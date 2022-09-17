WhatsApp: Learn how to recover deleted audio

Many still don’t know the function, but an audio deleted in Whatsapp can be recovered. To restore the voice message, the user can use the application itself, with two options for obtaining them.

Audios recovered on WhatsApp

To gain access to the deleted audio, two methods are provided by the device itself. The easiest and fastest is through the conversation in which the audio was sent, the second is the most laborious, as it is necessary to search in the cell phone’s file manager.

If you have deleted the audio but not the WhatsApp conversation:

Open the conversation the audio was in and download the voice message again. To avoid searching for the message in the chat and save even more time, in the messaging platform settings click on “Manage storage”.

Through it you can find all conversations. Select the contact you changed the audio to and enter the media to see all messages sent, including the audio. Sort order to most recent and search for lost voicemail.

In case you deleted the audio and WhatsApp conversation

The device has a storage folder with all the media files sent or transferred by the device, separated by applications. In this sense, find the folder of the Whatsapp and search for the conversation. However, it is worth noting that the work will be greater.

Access the File Manager, in the mobile settings; Look for the WhatsApp folder; Find the WhatsApp Audio folder and check all the audios sent, received or forwarded.

The user will have to click on all the audios to find out which one he is looking for. That’s because, there is no way to identify which conversation it is from, even if you change the order of the files. Only the shipping date is available.

Learn how to recover deleted messages from the app

Sometimes it happens that a message from the Whatsapp to be deleted unintentionally, right? For what many still don’t know is that it is possible to recover it. Through the backup, the app user can have access to older or deleted content from the app.

In addition to serving to recover old and deleted messages, the backup can also be used when changing cell phones. However, before anything else, you need to activate it. See how below!

What is WhatsApp Backup?

The backup of Whatsapp It’s a very useful feature. It allows the user to save the application’s message history in the cloud to retrieve it under various circumstances.

With the tool, it is possible to rescue old conversations on a new cell phone, as well as media files such as photos and videos. Cloud backup can be done on Android via Google Drive or on iPhone (iOS) via iCloud.

How to enable automatic backup?

On Android devices:

Access the settings of Whatsapp; Now click on “Conversations”; Then tap on “Chat backup” and “Back up to Google Drive”; Ready! The conversation history will be saved.

On iOS devices:

Open the messenger and access the “Settings” tab; Then tap on “Conversations”; Once this is done, tap on “Chat backup” and then on “Automatic backup”; Then, simply indicate the frequency at which you want to save data in the cloud, which can be daily, weekly or monthly.

How to recover deleted messages?

Delete WhatsApp from your mobile; Reinstall the application; When you open it, click on “Agree and continue”; Enter your phone number and click “OK” in the upper right corner; Select “Restore chat history”; Click “Next”, return to the conversation and access the deleted message.