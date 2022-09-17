When Brazil made its presence felt around the world in cinema

We said goodbye to the excellent filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard, and remembering his life and his accomplishments, motivated me to write how many times Brazilians appeared in films by excellent directors

The ‘East Wind’ (1970) was one of the most incredible films produced by Jean-Luc Godard — French filmmaker, whom we said goodbye to last Tuesday, 13th. The feature, known as the revolutionary western, provides an overview of the ideologies embedded in cinema, especially in relation to anti-capitalist political positions.

Produced by Grupo Dziga Vertov, a filmmaking collective founded by Jean-Luc Godard and Jean-Pierre Gorinthe film ends up becoming an identity of this movement.

But what does it have to do with Brazil? In one of the central scenes of the production appears Glauber Rocha — renowned Brazilian filmmaker who produced many works, among them: ‘Deus e o Diabo na Terra do Sol’ (1964) and ‘Terra em Transe’ (1967).

Glauber he plays a revolutionary filmmaker — which in fact he is — and in the scene he meets a girl, with her camera in her hand and a question: “what is the direction of political cinema?”. With an enigmatic answer, it shows that they follow different paths, when performed in different places and for different purposes.

A great achievement for the Brazilian people, to show one of the sons of the country in a French production in the 70’s. Glauber Rocha in the team of canaries who appeared in major foreign productions. We can see many others, from the list I am going to create.

Kiss of the Spider Woman (1986)

the film is from Hector Babencoa renowned Argentine filmmaker who decided to put important Brazilian actors in his feature. Sonia Braga — who is already used to appearing in foreign cinema —, Nuno Leal Maia, Jose Lewgoy and Nildo Parente were presented with remarkable characters.

Babenco is from home, portrays our reality and brings Brazilian talents, such as ‘Pixote’ (1981), which reveals in the main role Fernando Ramos da Silva and also has the participation of Marília Pêrabetween others.

I Am Legend (2007)

niece of Sonia Braga, Alice Braga He also always carried his passport up to date. Until he participated in the iconic production of Francis Lawrencealso director of the trilogy ‘The Hunger Games’ (2013-15) and ‘Constantine’ (2005).

Despite not being a protagonist of the film, she has good counter-stagings with Will Smith. And the Brazilian’s international career doesn’t stop there, she also participated in ‘Predadores’ (2010), ‘O Ritual’ (2010) and ‘A Cabana’ (2017). Indeed, we know that her future is promising in Hollywood, just like her aunt, she conquers her space and shows her talent.

300: Rise of an Empire (2007)

The film was an unquestionable success at the box office, in addition, it generated jokes and catchphrases on the internet. and who participates Rodrigo Santoro. Directed by the filmmaker Zack Snyderthe same as ‘The Legend of the Guardians’ (2010) and ‘Justice League’ (2017), the actor’s opportunity from Tupiniquin lands has arrived and he plays King Xerxes, who calls himself God.

With an iconic scene, at least for us here in Brazil, Santoro also conquers more and more its space in the gringa, with roles in works such as: ‘Simplesmente Amor’ (2003), ‘Sem Limits’ (2022), among others.

Deadpool (2016-18)

Morena Baccarin has been in the Hollywood spotlight for a while now. Part of the saga of the debauched superhero, with one of the main roles, the actress from Rio de Janeiro plays Vanessa — who risks her romantic partner with Deadpool himself.

But the international success is even in series that go far, which made it grow so much, in addition to the peculiar fate of often falling into the clutches of comic book adaptations.

Brunette participated in the series ‘Gothan’ (2014-19) as the psychologist Leslie Thompkins who has an emotional involvement with Commissioner Gordon; she also participated in several films, such as ‘Final Destruction: The Last Refuge’ (2020).

Crime in the White House (1997)

An unmissable film Dwight H. Little, the same director of some productions of the ‘Halloween’ franchise, ‘Phantom of the Opera (1989)’, among others. and who participates Daniel Benzali — Brazilian theater actor who also left for the gringa to try to be part of the Hollywood dream, and, in addition to this participation, he won some roles in hits such as ‘007: Na Mira Dos Assassinos’ (1985) and ‘Star Trek: the new generation’ (1987-1994).

