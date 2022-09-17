Who was not invited to the funeral?

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral is scheduled for next Monday. This will be one of the biggest events of the year. Therefore, the expectation is that it will have the presence of several members of royalty and politicians from all over the world.

Invitations have already been sent out and an estimated 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries will attend the event.

However, like any event, there are those who were not invited.

According to the BBC, representatives from Syria, Venezuela and Afghanistan were not invited. As the UK does not have full diplomatic relations with these countries, the national leaders of those nations will be left out.

Besides them, no one from Russia and Belarus was invited. Diplomatic relations between the UK and Russia have collapsed since the invasion of Ukraine, and a spokesman for the Russian president said Vladimir Putin was “not considering” attending the funeral.

In the case of Belarus, the diplomatic break was also due to the war in Ukraine. The invasion was launched partially from the territory of that country, whose president, Aleksandr Lukashenko, is a close ally of Putin.

Another country that did not have invited representatives due to conflict was Myanmar. The UK has significantly reduced its diplomatic presence there since a military coup last year.

Finally, North Korea and Nicaragua were invited to send only ambassadors, not heads of state.