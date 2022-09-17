Will there be a third Zombieland movie?

Success among fans of adventure and zombies, the saga zombieland counts, so far, with two films: zombieland and Zombieland: Double Tap. And you can win a third. That’s what Ruben Fleischer, the director of the franchise, argues.

According to him, there is still no story ready to turn into the third film, but he is open to possibilities as he loves working with the actors involved. Fleischer even said that he would be very happy if fans could do something to make the third movie happen.

Regarding the actors, the director is referring to Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin and Woody Harrelson. The quartet gave life to the four protagonist friends of the film and repeated their characters in the second feature, which recently premiered on Netflix.

Fleischer added that he was happy to be able to get the cast back together, and that Emma joked that they could make a new movie every 10 years to showcase character development.

Why did Zombieland: Double Tap take 10 years to make?

Speaking of waiting 10 years, it’s a wonder the gap between the first and second films was so huge. But, according to the director, this happened because, despite wanting to release a sequel right after zombieland, there was still no good story to be told. Therefore, the first film hit theaters in 2009 and the sequel only in 2019.

What is Zombieland about?

If you haven’t seen or heard about the saga, no problem, the Canaltech tells you all about the movies.

The plot shows the world population decimated by a virus that made almost everyone turn into zombies. The few survivors are Columbus and Tallahassee, two men struggling to live in this post-apocalyptic world. While the first is a coward, the second is a brute and armed with an AK-47 rifle.

Along the way, they meet Wichita and her little sister Little Rock, two girls who are also trying to survive the zombie attacks. From then on, they will have to decide whether or not to trust the girls.

In the plot of the second film, in Zombieland: Double Tapthe group is more mature and has to deal with new zombie threats and new challenges.

After all, will there be a third Zombieland movie?

It is not yet certain that there will be zombieland 3, but, in addition to the director, actor Woody Harrelson, who plays Tallahassee, said he would like to participate in another feature. In addition to him, Zoey Deutch, who participated in the second film, also stated that she would like to be in a sequel. Thus, depending on the team and actors, the saga will certainly gain another chapter.

Where to watch Zombieland?

the saga movies zombieland are now available on streaming. you can watch zombieland on Netflix, HBO Max and Claro TV+; and Zombieland: Double Tap on Netflix and Prime Video.

