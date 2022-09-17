With base duo, Corinthians starts preparation to face América-MG

Corinthians started this Friday afternoon the preparation for the match against América-MG, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship. The alvinegro group performed at CT Dr. Joaquim Records after beat Fluminense 3-0 to return to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. Timão will face Flamengo in the big decision.

Goalkeeper Kauê and right-back Léo Mana, both holders of Timão’s under-20 team, completed the day’s activity.

The players who played for more than 45 minutes in the victory against Flu stayed inside the CT for a regenerative activity. The remainder began a warm-up in Camp 1, followed by small-space confrontation work. Then, coach Vítor Pereira took the athletes to Field 2, where an offensive movement training was carried out, with passes, finishes and crossings.

For the match against América-MG, Corinthians should not count on Paulinho (recovering from knee surgery), Maycon and Júnior Moraes, both in physical transition with the medical department. Timão does not have suspended players for the duel.

Due to the wear and tear generated in the victory against Fluminense, the tendency is for Vítor Pereira to mix up the team, saving especially the more experienced players.

The white-and-white delegation will train on Saturday morning and in the afternoon they will travel to Belo Horizonte.

Corinthians and América-MG face each other on Sunday, at 18:00 (Brasília time), at Arena Independência. Timão is in fifth place in the national league, with 44 points.

