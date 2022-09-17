With full team and in Luco’s debut, Cruzeiro wins at Mineiro de Vlei

photo: i7 Agency/Cruise Reinforced and with debutant Luco, Cruzeiro won Montes Claros America

In the first match of the season with the full group, Cruzeiro won the second victory in the Campeonato Mineiro de Vlei. The celestial team defeated Montes Claros America by 3 sets to 0, this Friday, at Ginsio do Riacho, in Contagem, with partials of 25/21, 28/26 and 25/22.

The celestial team, which defeated Osasco 3-0 in its debut for the State, will play again next Tuesday. The opponent will be Monte Carmelo, again at Ginsio do Riacho, in Contagem, at 8 pm.

Who shone on the court was the Cuban pointer Lpez, who scored 10 times and was Cruzeiro’s top scorer in the match. The Caribbean returned to the group after defending his country’s selection. The same happened with the opposite Wallace, the winger Rodriguinho and the rookie of the night, the central Luco. They were with Brazil at the Worlds and ended up with bronze.

Luco highlighted the presence of the crowd, which according to him was always an extra fuel for Cruzeiro at home. “I’ve always been on the other side, so now having this crowd on my side, which supports me all the time, is really good. We’re in a game in the Campeonato Mineiro, at the beginning of the season, and the gym was very full, with the fans singing all the time,” he said.

“I think it was a good debut, but we’re still adjusting. We’ve only had two training sessions so far, with little time to adjust, but I think that until Tuesday’s game everything will be much better and soon our team be well-connected”, added Luco, who, like the others who returned to the group, started the match between the reserves.