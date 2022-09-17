With Hulk back, Atltico visits Ava and tries to win again in Serie A

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Hulk could be the novelty in the attack of the Rooster this Saturday

Atltico has already made it clear that the goal for the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship is a direct spot in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. The first of the 12 remaining steps in this year’s Serie A is this Saturday’s duel, against Ava, at 16:30, in Ressacada, for the 27th round. And, to win the duel against Santa Catarina, the Rooster have the return of the attacker Hulk.

The Galo star and the team’s top scorer in the season was absent in the 1-1 draw with Bragantino, in the last round, due to an injury to his left calf. Recovered, he was listed and should be a starter against Santa Catarina.

This Saturday’s match is important for Alvinegro, which is three points behind Athletico-PR, in sixth place. A victory, leaving Galo glued to the G6 (the team from Paraná has two more triumphs in the competition).

The Atltico is trying to assert its strength away from home. Galo was the second best visitor in the Brazilian Championship, with 21 points out of 39 played. Alvinegro has a worse campaign than leader Palmeiras.

On the other side is the desperate Ava. The team from Santa Catarina occupies the 18th position, with three points and two wins less than Coritiba, the first team outside the relegation zone. A win this Saturday won’t take the team out of Z4.

athletic

Coach Cuca has important returns to his teammates at Atltico. The first of them was Hulk, the highlight of the team, who recovered from an injury to his left calf. The other Alan Kardec, recovered from low back pain.

Zaracho (muscle reinforcement) and Otvio (right thigh adductor injury) are out. There was an expectation that both would return to the team.

In addition to the two, Atlético have three other casualties until 2023. Defender Igor Rabello, left-back Guilherme Arana and attacking midfielder Pedrinho are recovering from serious injuries in the medical department of the club from Minas Gerais.

For the vacancy left by Arana, there are two players in the fray: Rubens, who can act improvised, and Dod. The left-back lives the expectation to play more often for Galo.

“This year, for me, has been terrible. I also had a serious injury at the beginning of the year. I was away for a long time. The rehabilitation took even longer than I expected, but unfortunately it is part of it. I have high expectations. Honestly, It’s like the season starts for me now. Maybe, if Arana had the conditions, I wouldn’t have the opportunity to have a sequel until the end of this season. is doing very well this year and has stood out”, he pointed out.

ava

Ava has a new coach for this Saturday’s game. The Santa Catarina club fired Eduardo Barroca and announced the hiring of Lisca, who left Santos last week.

The Santa Catarina team has news. Vetoed by Ava’s medical department in the last match, Vladimir and Bressan are back at their disposal. In addition to the duo, Kevin and Guilherme Bissoli also return. On the other hand, coach Lisca will not be able to count on midfielder Matheus Galdezani, ex-Galo, suspended for the third yellow card.

AVA X ATHLETIC

ava

Vladimir; Renato (Kevin), Bressan, Rafael Vaz and Bruno Cortez; Bruno Silva, Sarar and Jean Pyerre; William Pottker, Nathanael and Guilherme Bissoli (Paolo Guerrero)

technician: Lisca

athletic

Everson; Mariano (Guga), Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Dod (Rubens); Allan, Jair and Nacho Fernndez; Keno, Ademir and Hulk (Eduardo Sasha)

technician: cuca

Reason: 27th round of the Brazilian Championship

Studio: hangover

Date and time: Saturday, September 17, 4:30 pm

Transmission: Premiere

referee: Andr Luiz de Freitas Castro (GO)

Assistants: Fabrcio Vilarinho da Silva (FIFA/GO) and Leone Carvalho Rocha (GO)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)