Without renewing with Palmeiras, Dudu can reinforce another Brazilian club in 2023

One of the main idols in the history of Palmeiras, Dudu has been receiving polls to leave the club in 2023.

As found out by Jorge Nicola in contact with the player’s agent, Dudu has been receiving polls to leave Palmeiras. Although the athlete’s staff guaranteed the search, the clubs were not mentioned, but it is known that they are from abroad and even from Brazilian football.

Dudu has a contract with Palmeiras until the end of 2023 but, so far, it remains unrenewed. Also according to Nicola, the striker, despite the polls, has already signaled to Palmeiras that he wants to renew his contract, and may have a new 5-year contract.

Dudu’s story

Despite still being 30 years old, Dudu is already marked in the history of Palmeiras, being, arguably, one of the biggest idols of the club, having conquered almost everything possible.

Hired by Verdão in 2015, in addition to state titles, Dudu has two outstanding achievements in Libertadores, one in the Recopa, one Copa do Brasil and two Brazilians. He is the club’s most successful player in the current century.