Zombieland: Double Tap | Synopsis and Cast of Tela Máxima

Record shows this Saturday (17), from 11:45 pm, the film Zumbilândia: Atire Duas Vezes (2019). In short, it is an action, comedy and horror film, directed by Ruben Fleischer, and produced by Gavin Polone. Meanwhile, the screenplay is by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Dave Callaham. The narration is by Jesse Eisenberg. The film airs right after the reality show A Fazenda.

Synopsis for Zombieland: Double Tap

Post-apocalyptic warriors Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock need to rely even more on their wits. Now, they find themselves in a relentless battle against smarter, faster, and seemingly indestructible zombies.

Cast

In the cast, Woody Harrelson is Tallahassee, Jesse Eisenberg is Columbus, Emma Stone is Krista / Wichita, and Abigail Breslin is Little Rock. Rosario Dawson is Nevada, Zoey Deutch is Madison, Avan Jogia is Berkeley, Luke Wilson is Albuquerque, and Thomas Middleditch is Flagstaff.

Trailer for Zombieland: Double Tap

Box office



The film had a budget of $42–48 million, while revenue reached $122.8 million.

What did critics think of Zombieland: Double Tap?

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film received an approval rating of 68% based on 232 reviews. According to the critical consensus: “Zombieland: Double Tap makes up for the lack of new brains with an enjoyable reunion that recaptures the spirit of the original and adds some fun twists.” Meanwhile, on Metacritic, the film has an average rating of 56 out of 100, based on 37 reviews.

Where to watch?

If you want to watch the movie, know that it is available on Netflix. Or, you can rent the title on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, and Google Play Movies and TV.

In fact, the film is in the TOP 10 on Netflix. The complete list of what’s hot, you can check it out here.

