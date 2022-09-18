9 Social Horror Movies You MUST Check Out

The horror genre is one of the most explored of the multiple artistic areas, from literature to cinema. It’s no surprise that he’s one of the most beloved by the public, even though, every now and then, he disappoints us with repetitive stories and bland plot twists.

Despite several problems, horror films have managed to reinvent themselves in recent years and are now betting on narratives infused with important social criticisms that not only entertain us, but lead us to think about themes necessary for contemporaneity. We have, for example, the recent remake in ‘The invisible man’which won acclaim from pundits and viewers alike for exploring a toxic and abusive relationship, or else the applauded ‘Run!’which has already mixed conventionalisms with critical theories of race.

With that in mind, we list ten recent feature films that talk about these topics for you to check out in streamings.

Where to watch: Star+

Where to watch: Netflix

When the US government finds that its prisons are too full to receive new inmates, a new law is created, allowing all illegal activities for 12 hours. This period, called the Night of Crime, is marked by thousands of murders, lynchings and other acts of violence across the country. The intention, according to the government, is to allow all citizens to release their violent impulses, guaranteeing peace on the other days of the year. In this context lives the family of James Sandin (Ethan Hawke), a security systems salesman who thrives on Crime Night. When the event occurs, however, James’ son accepts to house a man persecuted by psychopaths. Soon, the whole family is in danger, either inside their own home, with the presence of the unknown, or by the threats coming from the psychopaths in front of the property, who promise to enter and kill everyone.

Where to watch: Star+, Prime Video, Telecine

‘Run!’ accompanies a weekend in the life of Chris (Daniel Kaluuya), a young African-American man who visits his girlfriend’s family estate. At first, Chris sees the family’s overly hospitable behavior as a clumsy attempt to deal with their daughter’s interracial relationship, but over the course of the weekend, a series of disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth he could never have imagined.

WE (2019)

Where to watch: Prime Video (Rental)

In partnership with Blumhouse Productions and Jason Blumthe feature is yet another production of the visionary mind of Jordan Peelein ‘Run!‘ – who signs direction and script. In the story, a couple takes their children to spend a weekend at the beach house hoping to enjoy a family moment. The tranquility of the trip is interrupted when uninvited visitors appear causing chaos.

Where to watch: HBO Max

Veronica Henley, a successful writer, finds herself trapped in a horrific reality that forces her to confront the past, present and future before it’s too late. the original title, ‘Antebellum’refers to the period in American history in which the plantation system (based on slave labor) commanded the South American economy.

THE INVISIBLE MAN (2020)

Where to watch: Netflix

Inspired by the novel of HG Welles, ‘The invisible man’ follows a woman struggling to escape her abusive ex. Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss) lives in an isolated mansion with her boyfriend, who rapes and abuses her. She has been planning for a while to leave the place with the help of her sister Emily, but he – a wealthy scientist specializing in optics – ends up waking up earlier than planned by her, who has given him a sleeping pill. Managing to get away even though the plan went relatively wrong, Cecilia gets her ex’s lawyer, who tells her that he committed suicide and left a will in her name, receiving five million dollars if she wasn’t considered mentally or physically incapable. Knowing her ex wasn’t a simple or dumb man, she doesn’t believe he died and left her alone. Some time later she has supernatural experiences, believing that her ex-boyfriend created a machine that made him invisible and will now kill her for good.

Where to watch: Prime Video

In a poor neighborhood of Chicago, the legend of a murderous spirit known as Candyman (Tony Todd) ravaged the population years ago, terrorizing the residents of the Cabini Green housing complex. Now the place has been renovated and is home to high class citizens. Visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen III) and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyona Parris), move to Cabrini, where Anthony finds a new source of inspiration. But when the spirit returns, the new inhabitants will also be forced to face the wrath of Candyman.

BEAUTIFUL REVENGE (2021)

Where to watch: Telecine

Everyone said Cassie was a promising young woman, until a mysterious event abruptly destroyed her future. But nothing in Cassie’s life is what it seems: she’s wickedly intelligent, tantalizingly cunning, and lives a secret double life at night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie the chance to right the wrongs of the past in this heartwarming and extremely entertaining story.

NO! DO NOT LOOK! (2022)

Where to watch: Movies

In ‘No! Do not look!’ a city in the interior of California begins to have bizarre and extraterrestrial events. A pair of brothers played by Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuyaown a horse ranch and are neighbors of an amusement park in a television series of the character played by Steven Yeun, inspired by the wild west. The two then witness bizarre events and flying saucers.

Don’t forget to watch: