A Casa do Dragão: know details about the most famous chair on TV! – House and garden

In the new series’ throne room, the aisle leading to the king’s seat is flanked by melted swords (Photo: HBO / Reproduction)

If there is a chair that can be considered the protagonist of a story, this is the Iron Throne in game of Thrones. The seat is the epicenter of the HBO production and now returns for the ‘prequel’ House of the Dragon.

Set more than 100 years before the original series, the new drama tells the story of the civil war that took place in the Targaryen family – of which Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), one of the protagonists of Game of Thrones, was part of.

The dispute became known in the universe of A Song of Fire and Iceby George RR Martin, as the Dance of the Dragons. In the new production, King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) is on the Iron Throne, but there are several figures vying to succeed him.

However, the Iron Throne of the new series is slightly different from that of game of Thrones. He looks bigger and more dangerous than the one used in the first production. The idea was, in addition to demonstrating a different era, to communicate the wealth and prosperity that hovered over the kingdom at the height of Targaryen rule.

The ‘chair’ looks even darker and more dangerous than the throne in the original production (Photo: HBO / Reproduction)

In an interview with vanity fairthe author of the books stated that the creators of House of the Dragon developed an Iron Throne that most closely resembles the one described in the publications. As the story goes, the throne was made from the enemy swords of King Aegon the Conqueror, melted by the dragon Balerion.

In fact, around 2,500 swords were used to build it. according to what the showrunner Miguel Sapochnik said in an interview with the website EW, they faced a shortage of swords that delayed the construction of the famous chair. The art department had to use swords from the movie warcraft and from the series The Witcher from Netflix.

The series house of dragons has already premiered and it is possible to follow the new episodes every Sunday on HBO channels or on the streaming HBO Max.

