After Atltico’s defeat, Everson speaks in silence and mentions Palmeiras

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Everson commented on the negative moment experienced by Atltico After Atltico’s 1-0 defeat to Ava, this Saturday (9/17), in Ressacada, for the Brazilian Championship, goalkeeper Everson said that black-and-white players should work silently to seek a start in the final stretch of the competition.

“We had a good first half, we were in control, we didn’t have to perfect the last pass, we had a clear chance to score with Keno. Then we didn’t have another one and we lacked to perfect the last pass. The second half started controlled, but in a short time they found the goal and the scenario changed”, he said.

“We kept attacking, but the ball didn’t go in. Unfortunately we left with another defeat, we knew the importance of winning here today. , he added.

With the result, Atltico remains ‘parked’ in seventh, with 40 points, and can see Amrica and Gois, both with 36, pull over. The distance to sixth-placed Athletico-PR remains at three points.

palm trees

Now, Everson said the team’s focus has to turn to the game against Palmeiras. The goalkeeper pointed out that Verdo is stuck ‘in the throat’ of Atlético because of the elimination in the Copa Libertadores.

“Now to gather energy, we know that we will face the leader of the competition, a team that, like it or not, we are choking on them, and we need to win at home. We’re asking them to encourage the 90 minutes we’re going to do our best to win at home,” he said.

Atltico returns to the field for the 28th round on the 28th (Wednesday), against leader Palmeiras. The teams face each other from 21:45, in Mineiro. On the previous Sunday (25), Ava visits So Paulo in Morumbi, at 8 pm.