Afternoon Session – Find out which films TV Globo is showing this week

This week, from Monday to Friday, at 3 pm, in the Afternoon sessionTV Globo shows the films:
Monday
The Beast Will Catch 4
Original title: Open Season: Scared Silly
Country of origin: American
Year of manufacture: 2015
Director: David Feiss
Cast: Elliot Elliot, Boog Boog, Shaw Shaw, Giselle Giselle
Class: Adventure
After hearing Elliot tell the legend of a werewolf who lives in the Timberline National Forest, Boog is startled by the story and decides not to go on their annual summer camping trip until he is sure the werewolf doesn’t exist. Determined to help Boog, Elliot teams up with the other forest friends to unravel the mystery.
Tuesday
The thousand words
Original title: A Thousand Words
Country of origin: American
Year of manufacture: 2012
Director: Brian Robbins
Cast: Eddie Murphy, Kerry Washington, Clark Duke, Cliff Curtis, Emanuel Ragsdale, Lou Saliba, John Gatins
Class: comedy, drama
After an encounter with a spiritual guru, Jack McCall finds a mysterious tree in his garden. He discovers that with each new word he utters, a leaf falls and the tree gets closer to the end, which could cause his own death. Now, Jack will have to live his life to the fullest, while saving the words he has left.
Wednesday
The Peanut Butter Hawk
Original title: Peanut Butter Falcon
Country of origin: American
Year of manufacture: 2019
Director: Michael Schorr; Michael Schwarz; Tyler Nilson.
Cast: Bruce Dern; Dakota Johnson; John Hawkes; Shia Labeouf; Thomas Haden Church; Zack Gottsagen.
Class: adventure, family
Zak, a boy with down syndrome, decides to venture out into the world and meets Tyler, an outlaw who wants to help him fulfill his dream.
Thursday
Beautiful to death
Original title: Beautiful to death
Country of origin: Brazilian
Year of manufacture: 2015
Director: Cris D’Amato
Cast: Emilio Dantas; Angelo Paes Leme; Antonia Morais; Gloria Pires;
Class: Comedy
Plastic surgeon Paula applies an experimental formula to eliminate cellulite and dies. She returns to Earth to prevent the product from going to market.
Friday
