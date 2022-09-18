Afternoon Session – Find out which films TV Globo is showing this week

Advertising Could not load ad

This week, from Monday to Friday, at 3 pm, in the Afternoon sessionTV Globo shows the films:

Monday

The Beast Will Catch 4

Original title: Open Season: Scared Silly

Country of origin: American

Year of manufacture: 2015

Director: David Feiss

Cast: Elliot Elliot, Boog Boog, Shaw Shaw, Giselle Giselle

Class: Adventure

After hearing Elliot tell the legend of a werewolf who lives in the Timberline National Forest, Boog is startled by the story and decides not to go on their annual summer camping trip until he is sure the werewolf doesn’t exist. Determined to help Boog, Elliot teams up with the other forest friends to unravel the mystery.

Tuesday

The thousand words

Original title: A Thousand Words

Country of origin: American

Year of manufacture: 2012

Director: Brian Robbins

Cast: Eddie Murphy, Kerry Washington, Clark Duke, Cliff Curtis, Emanuel Ragsdale, Lou Saliba, John Gatins

Class: comedy, drama

After an encounter with a spiritual guru, Jack McCall finds a mysterious tree in his garden. He discovers that with each new word he utters, a leaf falls and the tree gets closer to the end, which could cause his own death. Now, Jack will have to live his life to the fullest, while saving the words he has left.

Wednesday

The Peanut Butter Hawk

Original title: Peanut Butter Falcon

Country of origin: American

Year of manufacture: 2019

Director: Michael Schorr; Michael Schwarz; Tyler Nilson.

Cast: Bruce Dern; Dakota Johnson; John Hawkes; Shia Labeouf; Thomas Haden Church; Zack Gottsagen.

Class: adventure, family

Zak, a boy with down syndrome, decides to venture out into the world and meets Tyler, an outlaw who wants to help him fulfill his dream.

Thursday

Beautiful to death

Original title: Beautiful to death

Country of origin: Brazilian

Year of manufacture: 2015

Director: Cris D’Amato

Cast: Emilio Dantas; Angelo Paes Leme; Antonia Morais; Gloria Pires;

Class: Comedy

Plastic surgeon Paula applies an experimental formula to eliminate cellulite and dies. She returns to Earth to prevent the product from going to market.

Friday

