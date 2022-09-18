América-MG x Corinthians: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

+ See the table of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship

América lives the longest unbeaten streak of the year, with eight games without defeat in the Brazilian Championship. The team had a full week to train, free of games, and seeks to defeat Corinthians for the first time at Independência, in official games. If it wins, it will reduce the advantage over the G-6 and take another step in the dispute for a spot in the next Libertadores.

Corinthians left the G-4 for the first time in the competition, as they only drew with São Paulo’s reserves at Morumbi in the last round. In the fifth position, Timão can even jump to the second position if the classic Fla-Flu draw and Internacional lose to Atlético-GO on Monday.

Streaming: Premiere, narrated by Rogério Corrêa and comments by Alexandre Lozetti, Fábio Júnior and Janette Mara Arcanjo

América-MG – Coach: Vagner Mancini

Coelho has four important absences. Danilo Avelar and Everaldo, on loan from Corinthians, cannot play. Martínez is recovering from trauma to his left foot. Lucas Kal will serve suspension for the third yellow card. With that, Mancini should choose to use Éder in the middle of the first midfielder.

Likely lineup: Matheus Cavichioli; Raúl Cáceres, Iago Maidana, Ricardo Silva and Marlon; Éder, Alê and Juninho; Felipe Azevedo, Henrique Almeida and Matheusinho (Mastriani).

Who is out: Danilo Avelar and Everaldo (on loan from Corinthians) and Lucas Kal (suspended); Martínez (medical department).

hanging: Arthur, Éder, Gustavinho, Henrique Almeida, Iago Maidana, Índio Ramirez, Marlon, Matheusinho and Rodriguinho.

Corinthians – Coach: Vitor Pereira

After a very stressful game in the middle of the week, in the 3-0 victory against Fluminense that guaranteed the spot in the final of the Copa do Brasil, Timão shifts focus to the Brasileirão, where it needs to win to regain a spot in the G- 4. Some players did not even travel to Belo Horizonte, such as Fábio Santos, Balbuena and Gil. Two other absences must be due to physical problems: Rafael Ramos and Cantillo.

Likely lineup: Cássio, Fagner, Bruno Méndez, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Fausto Vera (Roni), Du Queiroz and Giuliano; Róger Guedes, Adson and Yuri Alberto.



Who is out: Maycon (transition to the field), in addition to Cantillo, Rafael Ramos, Balbuena, Gil and Fábio Santos, who did not travel.

hanging: Fausto Vera, Gil, Giovane, Giuliano and Raul Gustavo.

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araújo (FIFA/RJ)

Bruno Arleu de Araújo (FIFA/RJ) Assistant 1: Michael Correia (RJ)

Michael Correia (RJ) Assistant 2: Thiago Rosa de Oliveira (RJ)

Thiago Rosa de Oliveira (RJ) VAR: Pablo Ramon Gonçalves Pinheiro (VAR-FIFA/RN)

Pablo Ramon Gonçalves Pinheiro (VAR-FIFA/RN) Fourth referee: Michel Patrick Costa Guimaraes (MG)