Ana de Armas and director report feeling Monroe’s presence on the set of ?Blonde? – 09/09/2022

09/09/2022 | 11:13





Ana de Armas and Andrew Dominik reported that they felt the presence of Marilyn Monroe, behind the scenes of the filming of the biopic about the artist. The protagonist and the director of Blonde talked about what happened at the 79th Venice Film Festival.

“We were kind of chasing her ghost. Her dust is everywhere in Los Angeles,” Domink said, according to Deadline.

Armas adds: “I really believe she was very close to us, was she with us? She was everything I thought about, she was everything I dreamed of, she was everything I could talk about. She was with me and it was beautiful.”

“I think she was happy? Being in the same places that she was, filming at her house, it was a very strong feeling that there was something in the air and I think she was approving of what we were doing”, said the interpreter.

Blonde arrives September 23 on Netflix.