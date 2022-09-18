‘Avatar’: Ticket sales begin for remastered 3D premiere

Tickets are now available at the physical and digital box offices to check out the premiere of ‘avatar‘ on the 22nd of September. the epic adventure of James Cameron Released in 2009 and winner of three Oscars, it returns to the big screen in stunning 3D definition, inviting audiences to revisit Planet Pandora in the year 2154.

Remembering that Cameron introduced viewers to a universe never seen before, and ‘avatar‘ quickly became a unique cultural phenomenon, impressing audiences and critics alike.

The film set a new standard for the cinematic experience, combining staging, captivating characters and technological innovation in the service of an immersive and emotional story. Thirteen years later, the film continues to surprise and inspire fans of all ages.

Written and directed by Cameron, it follows Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a wheelchair-bound ex-Marine who is recruited to travel light-years across the universe to a human outpost on Pandora, where a corporate consortium is extracting an exotic mineral that is the key to solving Africa’s energy crisis. Earth.

Because Pandora’s atmosphere is toxic, they created the Avatar Program, in which human “drivers” have their consciousness linked to an avatar, a remotely controlled biological body that can survive in lethal air.

‘Avatar: The Way of Water‘ will finally be released in December 16th.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water‘ begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their children), the problems that accompany them, the efforts they make to stay safe, the battles they fight for survival and the tragedies they endure.

Directed by James Cameronthe movie star Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi and Kate Winslet.

James Cameron has been developing the sequels for over a decade. The studio has announced four sequels to ‘avatar‘, with two of them already filmed and the other two awaiting the results of the box office. The filmmaker shot the two films back-to-back due to the way the scenes needed to be captured.

‘Avatar: The Way of Water‘ is scheduled to premiere on December 16, 2022 in theaters, with ‘Avatar 3‘ scheduled to premiere two years later, on December 20, 2024. We can only wait!

