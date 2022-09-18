go to content
Babylon, film by Damien Chazelle (La La Land), won the first trailer that brings together Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.
Babilônia hits Brazilian theaters on January 19, 2023, almost a month after its US premiere.
Also check out our social media:
Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/sitenaoseinada/
Instagram – @sitenaoseinada
Twitter – @sitenaoseinada
GET TO KNOW OUR PODCAST
Não SeiNada Podcast is the podcast of the Não Sei Nada website that aims to bring humor to the most diverse themes of the Nerd/Geek universe. Presented by friends who love to talk about these topics whenever they’re together, in a relaxed, no-nonsense way, just to show our love and passion for pop culture.
%d bloggers like this: