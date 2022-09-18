Babylon, film by Damien Chazelle (La La Land), won the first trailer that brings together Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

ALWAYS 📽️ MAKE ⭐ONE 🍾 SCENE Directed by Oscar winner Damien Chazelle and starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Tobey Maguire, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo and Li Jun Li, watch the new trailer for #Babylononly in theaters on January 19, 2023. pic.twitter.com/78CCgd4CzP — Paramount Pictures Brasil (@ParamountBrasil) September 13, 2022

Babilônia hits Brazilian theaters on January 19, 2023, almost a month after its US premiere.

