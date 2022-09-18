Bastianini beats Bagnaia and wins in Aragon. Quartararo falls – MotoGP News

Quartararo touches Marc Márquez, falls and retires in Aragon (Video: DAZN)

The Aragon GP changed the history of the MotoGP championship. That’s because the leader of the World, Fabio Quartararo, fell, retired on the first lap and saw the biggest opponent in 2022 have a big advantage. Francesco Bagnaia started from pole and would be the first to see the flag. But he was surprised on the last lap by future teammate Enea Bastianini, who was not shy about promotion to the main team in 2023 and won at MotorLand. It is the Gresini rider’s fourth victory of the year.

The #63 had to settle for second, although it cut good points for Fabio — he’s just ten goals behind. Aleix Espargaró reached third position on the podium at the end of the race, while Brad Binder appeared in fourth after starting from tenth place and having a great race. Jack Miller rounds out the top-5.

Enea Bastianini interrupted Bagnaia’s winning streak in MotoGP (Photo: Disclosure / MotoGP)

Rounding out the top ten positions: Jorge Martín, Luca Marini, Johann Zarco, Álex Rins and Marco Bezzecchi.

In the first race after removal for the fourth surgery on his right arm, Marc Márquez retired after being touched by the #20 Yamaha and, later, by Takaaki Nakagami. The Cervera rider explained that a piece of Quartararo’s bike ended up getting stuck and damaging the RC213V.

With the outcome of this race, in addition to Pecco having cut the margin of Fabio to only ten points, Aleix also approached and now has only 17 points less than the Frenchman. Bastianini is fourth in the table and 48 points behind.

Sunday also marked the conquest of the Constructors’ World Championship by Ducati for the third time in a row. The Bologna home did not miss the first match-point and, with Fabio out of action, defeated Yamaha in the factory fight.

MotoGP returns next week with the Japanese GP at Motegi. O BIG PRIZE accompanies all the activities of the 2022 Motorcycle World Championship.

Find out how the MotoGP Aragon GP went:

The clouds that covered part of the sky earlier dissipated, raising the temperature a little on the eve of the MotoGP start. When the drivers left for the grid, the thermometers measured 25°C, with the asphalt reaching 41°C. The relative humidity was 43%, with winds blowing at 11 km/h, varying in the south-southeast and east-southeast directions.

On the way out to the track, all drivers had the same tyres: hard front and medium rear.

When the lights went out on the straight at Alcañiz, the 37,846 spectators at MotorLand saw pole position Francesco Bagnaia do well and keep the lead ahead of Jack Miller and Enea Bastianini.

MotoGP start in Aragon (Video: MotoGP)

Still in the first meters of the race, Fabio Quartararo touched the rear end of Marc Márquez, who had slipped in turn 3, and ended up on the ground, abandoning the race. The Yamaha Frenchman ran out of room to react.

The Honda Spaniard followed, but shortly afterwards he had another touch, this time with Takaaki Nakagami at Turn 8, who crashed in the middle of the pack. Luckily, Japanese was shunned by everyone. Marc then had problems with the bike, and retired.

When things calmed down, Bagnaia was on the lead, facing Miller. Brad Binder, who had started the race very well, moving up to second place, had already dropped to third, followed by Enea Bastianini and Aleix Espargaró.

On lap 4, Bastianini took the third place from Binder returning to form a 1-2-3 for Ducati. Aleix followed in fourth, very close to the South African KTM. Jorge Martín, Johann Zarco, Miguel Oliveira and Luca Marini followed in the first pack.

On lap 5, Aprilia informed Aleix of Quartararo’s retirement. After all, it was the Catalan’s chance to gain a lot of ground in the fight for the title.

On the next lap, Bastianini passed Miller at turn 15, who was starting to give way to Bagnaia in the lead of the race. Pecco had already opened 0s7 of margin at the end. Soon after, Binder also passed Jack, who now had just 0s070 ahead of Aleix.

Miller loses positions (Video: MotoGP)

Pol’s brother, by the way, was quick to attack and attacked meters later, taking fourth place, 0s3 behind the oldest of the Binders.

At the end of lap 8, Bastianini took advantage of turn 17 to take the lead from Bagnaia. Right away, the Gresini driver opened 0s2 of margin, but Pecco responded, maintaining contact and returning the maneuver shortly after, taking advantage of an escape from the Italian.

Pecco then opened more than 0s7 of margin, leaving Enea to worry about Binder, who had Aleix close behind. The Aprilia starter was followed by Miller, Martín, Zarco, Marini and Oliveira.

In the paddock, Marc Márquez was already without his overalls and was walking around the rivals’ pits for apologies and/or explanations. The first stint was at LCR, as he caused a nasty accident with Nakagami.

Bastianini tries to catch up with Bagnaia (Video: MotoGP)

Traditionally strong in the second half of the race, Bastianini again closed the gap on Bagnaia, who, with 11 laps to go, had dropped to 0s5. Binder had already fallen by the wayside, more than 1s2 behind, and Aleix was not putting pressure on the South African to attack.

Despite Bastianini’s efforts, Pecco also had an ace up his sleeve and he picked up the pace again to take the gap to 0s7 with seven laps to go. Enea, however, pulled back, even if not so strongly.

Further back, Binder lost his calm and was once again pressured by Aleix and Miller. The Aprilia starter needed the podium to keep his title chances alive.

With four laps to go, Bastianini’s pressure was already firmer, an attack rehearsal.

In the opening of lap 22, Aleix managed to pass Binder and take the third place. Miller was still close by, pressing Brad as well.

Bagnaia entered the final lap with just 0s138 of margin for Bastianini. The Gresini driver was still on the fast track, but still cautious, as he knows he has to be especially careful when the dispute involves Pecco.

At turn 7, Enea passed and took the lead. Pecco tried the change, but ‘Bestia’ resisted and opened 0s2 of margin. Francesco pasted, but failed to pass and received the flag 0s042 behind.

MotoGP 2022, Aragon GP, ​​Racing:

1 AND BASTIANINI Gresini Ducati 41min35s462 23 laps two F BAGNAIA Ducati +0.042 3 THE ESPARGARO Aprilia +6,139 4 B BINDER KTM +6,379 5 J MILLER Ducati +6,964 6 J MARTIN Pramac Ducati +12,030 7 L MARINI VR46 Ducati +12,474 8 J ZARCO Pramac Ducati +12,655 9 TO KIDNEYS suzuki +12,702 10 M BEZZECCHI VR46 Ducati +16,150 11 M OLIVEIRA KTM +17,071 12 MARQUEZ Honda LCR +18,463 13 M VIÑALES Aprilia +18,730 14 C CRUTCHLOW Yamaha RNF +20,090 15 P ESPARGARÓ Honda +27,588 16 R GARDNER Tech3 KTM +28,805 17 F MORBIDELLI Yamaha +30,422 18 D BINDER Yamaha RNF +31,330 19 F DI GIANNANTONIO Gresini Ducati +31,595 20 R FERNÁNDEZ Tech3 KTM +36,160 21 MÁRQUEZ Honda abandoned 22 F FOURTH Yamaha abandoned 23 T NAKAGAMI Honda LCR abandoned

