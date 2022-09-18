Blake Lively gets angry at paparazzi outside his house: You scare me and my kids – 09/18/2022

09/18/2022 | 15:11





After revealing that she was expecting her fourth child with Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively took to social media to share the first real photos of her baby bump.

Last Saturday, the 17th, it seems that some paparazzi were at the door of the actress’ house, ready to get some click from the star of Gossip Girl or her children, and that did not please Blake at all.

The artist is already known for not being a big fan of photojournalists who do everything to get an exclusive shot of her or her children within their privacy, and this time she didn’t shut up.

Through her Instagram, the actress shot:

Here are some pictures of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my house to get a click will leave me alone. You scare me and my children.

Blake also thanked fans who always show a lot of love and respect to his family by helping them to unfollow accounts that post pictures of children without prior permission from their parents.

Thank you all for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and posts that share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you very much to the media that has the No Children Policy. You guys make all the difference.