Blake Lively’s 5 Tips for Entrepreneurs

From her breakout role as Serena van der Woodsen in “Gossip Girl” to founding the soft drink line Betty Buzz, Hollywood has seen actress Blake Lively add new titles to her portfolio since her first big break in “Four Girlfriends and One.” Traveler Jeans”, in 2005.

Your new role? Being a mother of four children. In Forbes event in New York last Thursday (15), she revealed that she is expecting her fourth baby. She and husband Ryan Reynolds have three daughters together.

With four other siblings, Lively, at 35, says that the family drives all her endeavors, from motherhood to acting and the company’s business. “I love creating, and as a woman, we’re not always given the authority to do so,” Lively said at the 2022 Forbes Power Women’s Summit, in conversation with Moira Forbes, president and editor of ForbesWomen.

Lively said that men create the majority of everyday products used by women, who account for 85% of household purchases across all categories.

“It makes sense that women create the things we want to consume, whether it’s products or stories,” she says. And while she makes new movies, expands her beverage line and more, Lively also considers it important to give opportunities to other people.

Here is the advice Blake Lively shared at the event on how to build brands and claim leadership along the way:

1. Believe in what you are building

“It’s a lot of work to start a business, you have to really believe in it,” says Lively. “So you have to be able to support your idea when people say no.”

Create something that is lacking in today’s market that aligns with your values ​​and invest in quality to support your business, she said.

2. Prioritize quality

It’s all about the details, she says. When you go to business partners, retailers or consumers, the only thing you need to trust, says Lively, is the quality of your product or service. “I recognize that I have a huge and unfair advantage in having the entertainment industry as a kind of microphone to help promote my business, but if the product isn’t great, I can only sell one bottle,” she says.

Since the launch of Betty Buzz in September 2021, the company has sold over 4 million bottles.

Lively advises other entrepreneurs to learn from mistakes and deal with red flags and problems as they arise. It’s hard to catch up if you launch a product that’s broken, for example. However, focusing on the details can mistakenly make women seem like difficult people to work with. “It’s all about quality and conviction, and that’s sometimes difficult for a woman because you’re wondering if you’re being a difficult person.”

3. Work with people you can relate to

A successful business requires collaboration. Lively’s advice? Don’t get exhausted with the “idiots”.

Choose people who feel they have a voice to promote a collaborative environment with values ​​that you also want to have. That doesn’t mean there aren’t challenges, confrontations or friction, “but when you work with people who have mutual respect, it frees you up a lot of time emotionally.”

When Lively chooses a job, she wonders if her time will be valued and put to good use, and the metric to measure this is by the people on the project. “I’m lucky to be in that position because I haven’t always been,” she says.

4. Be yourself

When it comes to new jobs or projects, Lively advises that it’s best to be upfront about your needs — though she also admits it can be hard to balance the job with what you want from it. “Sometimes you lose your job, but if you stay in it and you don’t feel fulfilled, then it wasn’t worth it,” she says.

Her first moments as an actress consisted of appearing and looking cute, but today she advocates more authorship in her roles – which is more fulfilling.

5. Take others with you along the way

Part of creating content, companies and products is also creating opportunities for other people, says Lively. In one of her most recent efforts, she said she is partnering with Grameen Americaa non-profit organization that grants microloans to women living below the poverty line to help them with their businesses.

“It’s not just up to women to pave the way for other women. It is up to men to help create these opportunities.”

