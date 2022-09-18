Blumenau mayor accompanies royalty and participates in the opening of Munich’s Oktoberfest

Mayor Mário Hildebrandt participated this Saturday, 17th, in the official opening of the largest Oktoberfest in the world, in Germany. This is the first time in more than 30 years that a city mayor has attended the opening of the party that inspires the Oktoberfest Blumenau.

According to the mayor, the purpose of the trip is to strengthen the use of the Oktoberfest brand, in addition to making contacts, already foreseen in the agenda, to prospect new partnerships for the city. Among the meetings is a meeting with the tourism representative of Munich, Rupert Geiger.

The mayor of Blumenau is accompanied by the Secretary of Tourism, Marcelo Greuel, and the royalty of the Blumenau party. The delegation will remain in Germany until the 21st, fulfilling agendas with the mayor of Munich and with the consul general of Brazil in Germany, João Almino de Souza Filho.

royalty in munich

As in the last editions, the royalty of Oktoberfest Blumenau honored the opening of the original party, in Munich. The queen, Sasha Bauer, and princesses Giane Prochnow and Franciele Schwanke, traveled with Lufthansa, a German aviation company, one of the sponsors of the party in Blumenau.

This is the second consecutive party that the German agency offers the trip. “We are proud to announce another royal trip in support of Lufthansa. This is a great opportunity to reinforce our Oktoberfest internationally. In Munich, the queen and princesses represent not only the party, but all the culture and tradition of Blumenau to the world”, reinforces the secretary of tourism and leisure and president of Parque Vila Germanica, Marcelo Greuel.

Oktoberfest in Blumenau

The 37th edition takes place from October 5th to 23rd, there will be 19 days of celebration with lots of joy, gastronomy and drink, with an expectation of surpassing 50 thousand visitors on the opening day, after two years without the party, in addition to surpassing the 2019 total audience mark of almost 600,000 people.

In addition to the support of Lufthansa and CVC Corp, the party is sponsored by Bradesco, Unifique, Elo, Intelbras, Nacional Gás, Hering, Veolia, Stuttgart Porsche, Fort Atacadista, Hemmer, Ventisol, Koerich, IPEL, Pompéia, Altenburg and Segala’s and Ambev as the official brewery.

