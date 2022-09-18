Bolsonaro arrives in London for the queen’s funeral and talks about elections | World

From the official residence of the ambassador of Brazil to the United Kingdom, Bolsonaro spoke of elections with supporters and said that “there is no way we can not win in the first round”.

“This is the feeling of the vast majority of the Brazilian people. Wherever I go, for those who know here… yesterday I was in the interior of Pernambuco and the acceptance is simply exceptional. There’s no way we won’t win in the first round” he declared. .

The latest Datafolha survey, released on Thursday (15), points out that former president Lula (PT) has 45% of voting intentions in the 1st round against 33% for Bolsonaro in the first round. The most recent Ipec (formerly Ibope) survey points to a similar scenario: 46% for Lula compared to 31% for Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro arrived at the ambassador’s official residence around 10 am from London (6 am GMT). The president was accompanied by his wife Michelle, son Eduardo Bolsonaro, pastor Silas Malafaia and advisor Fabio Wajngarten.

In conversation with supporters, Bolsonaro said he came for an occasion of grief, spoke briefly about the queen and elections.