Border collie: 17 facts about the smartest dog in the world

The border collie is a herding dog (Photo: Unsplash/ Anna Dudkova/ CreativeCommons)

The border collie dog is considered one of the smartest in the world. Very excited and agitated, these pets demand a lot of attention from their tutors and training so that they understand the right time, place and way to spend energy. Learn more about the history of the breed and other interesting and curious facts listed below!

1. The breed was originally developed in Scotland and thrived in the Scottish-England border region.

two. “Collie” is a Scottish word used to describe sheepdogs. As this breed became popular in a border region, it was named “border collie”.

3. They were originally bred to herd sheep.

4. The Old Hemp dog had over 200 puppies and is considered the progenitor of all dogs of the breed.

5. They excel in herding by using a technique called ‘the eye’, in which they look intensively at the flock to intimidate the animals.

6. Queen Victoria was a true dog lover and was fond of many breeds, but by the early 1860s she had become an active border collie enthusiast.

7. The famous Scottish poet Robert Burns was responsible for a border collie named Luath. The dog’s tragic death inspired one of his most popular poems, The Twa Dogs. Several statues of the author include Luath at his side.

8. They are also used in search and rescue.

9. A border collie named Blitz recently saved the life of a missing 51-year-old woman. The dog sniffed out the woman, who was unconscious and hidden under thick foliage.

The border collie is one of the smartest breeds out there (Photo: Unsplash/ Pauline Loroy/ CreativeCommons)

10. A Florida (USA) company trains border collies to keep geese off people’s property.

11. The University of North Florida hired a border collie named Bee to be the geese master on their campus, keeping birds away from high-traffic areas.

12. The dog Chaser, which belongs to the breed, was distinguished as the smartest dog in the world. She knows the names of over 1,000 objects.

13. Another border collie, named Jumpy, holds the Guinness World Record for skateboarding dogs: 100 meters in under 20 seconds.

14. Border collies are also great actors, because of their intelligence.

15. In the movie baby, they appear as shepherds. The race was also cast in the movies. animal farm and snow dogs and for the 90s television series, Mad About You.

16. Striker, a border collie from Quebec City (Canada), set the canine record for manually lowering a car window.

17. Celebrities who have been or are border collie tutors: James Dean, Anna Paquin, Bon Jovi, Ethan Hawke, James Franco and Tiger Woods.

