Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie star in first trailer for ?Babylon? – 09/13/2022

09/13/2022 | 12:36





Paramount Pictures released the first trailer for Babylon on Tuesday. The feature with Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire and Jean Smart premieres in January 2023.

The trailer also features the song Voodoo Mama by Oscar-winning composer Justin Hurwitz. Set in Los Angeles, the narrative is a story of ambition and unbridled excess, following the rise and fall of the characters during an era of rampant decadence and depravity in young Hollywood.

Lukas Haas, PJ Byrne, Olivia Hamilton, Max Minghella, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, Ethan Suplee, Samara Weaving and Olivia Wilde also star in the film.

Written and directed by Damien Chazelle, the film is a production of Paramount Pictures and in partnership with Marc Platt, Wild Chickens and Organism Pictures Production. Actor Tobey Maguire, along with Michael Beugg, Wyck Godfrey, Helen Estabrook and Adam Siegel, is executive producing the film.