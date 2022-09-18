Brazilian wins, but has a deep cut on his face; image is strong

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 60 delivered a roller coaster of emotions for MMA fans. In an extremely aggressive duel between the middleweights (84 kg), Gregory ‘Robocop’ defeated Chidi Njokuani by knockout in the second round. With the result, the Brazilian scored his fourth triumph in five fights within the Ultimate and is even closer to the category ranking.

In the first round, Robocop tried to put the fight down, with his traditional ‘double leg’, but was surprised with a knee against the American. The blow quickly opened a huge gash between Robocop’s eyes, and his eyesight was impaired.

Despite the damage he suffered, Gregory marched forward and balanced his actions throughout the round, including getting a knockdown with a powerful straight right. In the second round, the Brazilian got a crucial takedown right at the beginning of the dispute. In the center of the cage and above, the ‘Sanford MMA’ athlete scored an aggressive ground and pound and made the referee stop the duel.

“I was born for this, I came to stay. I’m a guy who accepts challenges, I like to face the best, come on, I’m ready”, he stressed, still in the Octagon, after the triumph.

movie premiere

Joe Pyfer lived a night that he will not soon forget this Saturday (17). In his UFC debut, the American made a great first impression by knocking out Alen Amedovski in the first round. Aggressive from the very beginning, the ‘Team Balance’ athlete settled the bill with a straight right that connected in full and took his rival to the canvas.

And to top it off, in the post-fight interview, enthusiastically Pyfer revealed that he fought on his birthday. Using the date in his favor, the middleweight (84 kg) made a request: “I want this bonus, give it to the birthday boy here”, he highlighted. Amedovski, on the other hand, got his fourth straight defeat in the UFC and is in a delicate situation in the organization.

Check out the results of UFC Vegas 60: