Brie Larson confirmed in Fortnite: Chapter 3 season 4!

The actress Brie Larson arrived in the new season of Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 4 like the character Paradigm – Reality 659!

In other words, the skin of the character without a helmet is the face of the actress, who will be present in the Battle Pass of this season. The pass has a versatile team, where in the world of Fortnitenow full of chrome, should begin its journey.

Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 4 – Battle Pass Complete!

Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 4 – All the news, check it out!

The season added new features related to chrome, such as a sort of shielding, going through wall through chrome, and more.

We didn’t have a live event, but it added the actress’ participation in the game, as well as The Rock. Look at the skin image below:

In that sense, there are now The Scientist and The Visitor…probably EPIC Games has audacious plans for both.

Finally, watch the season trailer below:

What time does fortnite update?

Return time is usually between 8:00 and 11:00 in the morning, however, nothing confirmed so far.

Fortnite update time

The Fortnite update takes place today (18) around 3 amremembering that possible delays may occur.

How big is Fortnite update?

We still don’t have a size released by Epic Games. However, she has already informed that the file will be larger than usual.

Finally, follow our full coverage of the game here on the site! In the same way, we will bring news about the world of games.