British reign has 14 more countries

Although Queen Elizabeth II was known as the Queen of England, her reign extended far beyond that. King Charles III, heir to the throne, became the sovereign of the United Kingdom (made up of England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales) and 14 other countries.

These countries are part of the so-called “Commonwealth”, formerly “British Commonwelth of Nations” (translated as British Commonwealth of Nations).

The term refers to the political association of 56 countries, which were part of the former British Empire, that is, countries that were colonized by the British.

Only 14 Commonwealth countries still recognize the English family as sovereign in their territory, and the prospect is that this number will be reduced in the coming years.

King Charles III will reign over which countries?

The 14 countries that currently still recognize the British monarchy are: Australia, Bahamas, Canada, Belize, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Saint Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla, Saint Lucia and Tuvalu.

This does not mean that the royal family is in charge of the government of these countries. They are constitutional monarchies, that is, they are independent in government, but they have kept the Queen, and now King Charles, as head of state.

When Queen Elizabeth II took office in 1952, she was also sovereign of the current territories of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The last commonwealth country to fail to recognize the monarchy over its territory to become a republic was Barbados, a Caribbean country, which left the monarchy in 2021.

