Brittany Snow parties at her friend Jessica Stroup’s wedding amid Tyler Stanaland separation: see photos

Happy for the friend! Days later Brittany snow and Tyler Stanaland announced the separation, the Perfect pitch star traveled to Morocco to celebrate friend Jessica Stroupwedding.

“#Marrykech,” Snow, 36, captioned Instagram Story images on Saturday, September 17, of the newlyweds arriving at the reception. Like the 35 year old man 90210 alum and her husband walked up to their guests, Snow could be heard loudly applauding their grand entrance.

“Yes, girl,” added the Florida native, praising Stroup and getting emotional about her wedding dress.

O Iron Fist The alum has previously kept her romance with her unnamed mystery man a secret, though she’s been more vocal about her longtime friendship with Snow.

“Today I presented my girl @brittanysnow with the @thecreativecoalition Humanitarian Award for her beautiful work with @septemberletters,” Stroup said via Instagram in September 2021. My industry and talking about how much I love my best friend. It’s not a bad Saturday if you ask me.

O Someone Big The actress’ presence at Stroup’s wedding comes days after Snow announced her split from Stanaland, 33.

“After time and consideration, Tyler and I made the difficult decision to part ways. This decision was made out of love and mutual respect for each other. We realize that we need to take some time and ensure that each of us is living our most fulfilling and authentic lives,” the September Letters co-founder wrote in a statement on Instagram Wednesday, September 13. “We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not just for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate his support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

O Seeing the OC star, meanwhile, shared an identical message via his Instagram account.

After announcing their separation, Snow found solace in his circle of friends. “Sending you sm love bb,” Vanessa Hudgens commented.

of snow Co-star perfect tuning Anna Kendrick added, “I love you so much.”

While neither the John Tucker Must Die star nor Stanaland further discussed the reasoning behind their split, a source said. We Weekly earlier this month they were dealing with undisclosed issues.

“[The Selling the OC cast] were aware there were issues, it’s just that there’s more to the story than they know,” the source noted on Friday, September 16. “He was always appropriate with everyone. Nobody… knows about him cheating on Brittany with another girl. This is nothing that has been confirmed.”

After the couple announced their split, the former surfer was seen hanging out with Netflix co-stars Alex Hall and Polly Brindle.

“Bomb bomb bomb,” Hall, 33, captioned Saturday’s Instagram Story images of the trio – and Justin Itzin — taking pictures together. Stanaland, who was among his co-workers at the Oppenheim Group, was particularly proud to have been the first team member to drink his cocktail.

Scroll below to see more photos of Snow at her friend’s wedding:

