Captain Marvel has a new variant revealed in the comics

A preview of Avengers Forever #9 reveals a new variant of Carol Danvers, Captain Marvel. The comic book revolves around the concept of the multiverse.

This variant of Carol Danvers is a prisoner of a reality where Earth is populated by hybrids of humans and animals.

Interestingly, this Carol dreams of different worlds where she is not a prisoner, but a superhero.

No number is given for the Earth where this Carol is. In comics, it is common for alternate universes to be given numbers.

Marvel’s “main reality” in the comics, for example, is called Earth-616. It is in this universe that the main stories take place.

On the big screen, Brie Larson returns as Captain Marvel in The Marvels. She comes from a small part in Ms. Marvel.

the marvels will have direction of Nia DaCosta (The Legend of Candyman), and is set to hit theaters on July 28, 2023, with Brie Larson in the lead role.

In addition to her, the arrivals of Iman Vellani like Ms. marvel and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau.

The script is the responsibility of Megan McDonnellwho worked on WandaVision. This is a complete change in the first film’s creative team.

As mentioned earlier, The Marvels hits theaters on June 28, 2023.

About that, Ms. Marvel and captain marvel are now available by Disney+.