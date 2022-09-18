Cara Delevingne Dating Story: Who Dated the Model?

CARA Delevingne has established herself as a versatile model, actress and singer.

During her career, she has dated male and female celebrities from the entertainment industry.

Who did Cara Delevingne date?

Cara Delevingne, who previously identified as bisexual and gender-fluid, has dated both male and female celebrities over the years.

At the time of writing, Cara is dating Leah Mason, popularly known as Minke.

Even though she hasn’t openly confirmed her relationship with Minke, a Daily Mail article in June 2022 showed Cara and Minke passionately kissing while on vacation in Portofino.

Before that, Cara dated Ashley Benson, her longest relationship from 2018 to 2020.

From 2015 to 2016, Cara also dated St. Vincent.

In 2014, Cara allegedly dated Michelle Rodriguez and went on to date Jack O’Connell.

In 2013, Cara allegedly dated Jake Bugg and later dated Harry Styles in the same year.

Who is Cara Delevingne?

Cara Delevigne was born on the 12th of August 1992, in London, United Kingdom.

Cara is a versatile actress, model and singer.

After leaving school in 2009, she signed with Storm Management. Later, she won the Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in 2012 and 2014.

Regarding her acting career, she started in a minor role in the film adaptation of Anna Karenina in 2012.

She featured prominently in films like Paper Towns and Suicide Squad in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

Furthermore, Cara appeared in commercials for Apple, Channel and Sephora.

What is Cara Delevingne’s net worth?

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Cara Delevingne has an estimated net worth of approximately $50 million as of September 2022.

It is said that her main source of wealth is her acting and modeling career.

She also earns income from brand endorsements and sponsorships.