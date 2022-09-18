Ceará beats Athletico-PR on penalties and is champion of the Women’s Brasileirão A2

Ceará beat Athletico-PR on penalties this Saturday, 17th, at the Presidente Vargas stadium, and won the historic title of the Brazilian Women’s Championship Series A2. Meninas do Vozão returned 2 to 0 in normal time, with goals from Pissaia and Ju Morais, and won on penalties 3 to 1.

The title crowns the great alvinegra campaign in the access division. The club had already guaranteed access to the elite of Brazilian women’s football by qualifying for the semifinals, and is now awarded the cup in front of the crowd in the PV.

The game



The game started a little truncated and stuck in midfield, with both teams betting heavily on direct connections, and unable to create danger for the opposing goal.

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

The first good chance came in the eighth minute. Michele Carioca made a good individual move down the right and crossed into the area. Athletico’s defense partially cut and Annaysa kicked at first, but got chewed and goalkeeper Renata made the save without much difficulty.

Until at 13, Annaysa was knocked down in the area and the referee signaled a penalty. Pissaia went for the charge and hit weakly, Renata even made the defense, but on the rebound, the ball left for shirt 11 again to open the score for Grandpa.

After the goal, the visiting team started to go out more for the game, mainly in arrivals on the right side, but the club from Paraná failed to finish and practically did not scare the alvinegra defense.

At the end of the first stage, at 45 minutes, Hurricane had the first good chance in the game. After hitting the ball in the area, the ball was left for Milena, who hit from the edge of the area and the ball passed to the right side of the goal defended by Thaís Helena.

In the final half of the match, the club from Paraná started to press even more in search of a tie, but Ceará closed well and bet on speed departures to try to equalize the aggregate score, but the game was without great chances until the 25th minute.

Until the coach Erivelton Viana put Amália and Daiane in the game and the Meninas do Vozão grew in production. And right at 26, Edna Baiana took a corner, Athletico’s goalkeeper went wrong and Ju Morais headed free to score Ceará’s second.

However, two minutes later, Annaysa committed a hard foul in the middle, got a second yellow card and was expelled, leaving Ceará with one less player in the final stretch of the match.

With a numerical advantage on the field, Athletico went up to try the title goal, and had the best chance at 44. After the ball was raised in the area, the Hurricane player headed for a great defense by Thais Helena, and on the rebound, the referee caught impediment, saving Grandpa.

At 49, the club from Paraná started to scare again with a free kick. Sol made a great kick and the ball exploded on the crossbar, and the game ended with the aggregate score at 2 to 2, taking the confrontation to penalties.

Penalty shootout

Nath Pittbul started the charges for Ceará and hit hard in the corner to score the first. Then, Thainá hit for Athletico and Thais Helena defended, putting Alvinegro in front.

In the second charges, Vovô scored again, and the Hurricane player sent it out, making Ceará open 2 to 0.

Athletico reduced the advantage in the third charge, after Edna Baiana lost and Duda converted. But in the sequence, Emily did it for Ceará and, Thais Helena, once again defended, giving the historic title to Grandpa.

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags