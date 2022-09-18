Ceará loses to São Paulo in a game with expulsions and confused refereeing – Play

Ceará was defeated by São Paulo this Sunday (18), in another game of Brazilian. In a balanced game, the alvinegra team managed to press but suffered with the opposing marking and with the confused refereeing of Maguielson Lima. Calleri and Bustos scored for the São Paulo tricolor at Arena Castelão.

As a result, Ceará drops one position. Alvinegro is now in 15th, with 31 points. The next opponent will be against Coritiba, in Couto Pereira, next Wednesday (28), at 19:00 (Brasília time).

São Paulo is in 13th place in the table. The team has 34 points. The team receives Avaí next Sunday (25), at Morumbi, at 20:00 (Brasília time).

GAME SUMMARY

1st time

Ceará started pressing with Mendoza, who almost opened the scoring with less than 30 seconds. Felipe came out well to make the defense. The alvinegra team continued to tighten the marking and made it difficult for São Paulo to leave the game. In another dangerous move, the opposing goalkeeper made a throw-in and left the goal empty. Lima caught the ball badly and sent it out. The tricolor worked the ball in attack. Pablo Maia shot from outside the area, but the shot went wide. Grandpa tried to speed up the counterattack to create more chances in the attack.

Ceará tried to reach the goal in the dead ball. Both in free kicks from outside the area and in a corner, but without success. At 22, Calleri finished and João Ricardo made a great save. In the spare, Patrick crosses again and the São Paulo striker sends it with a header, with no chance for goalkeeper João Ricardo. Richardson took off at speed and was tackled in the area. For the referee, there was no penalty. Alvinegro starts badly again, and Calleri recovers the ball. He tried to finish but was blocked. Tricolor paulista held possession of the ball.

Vina threw the ball into the opponent’s area. Attentive, Luiz Otávio won the bid dispute and turned to finish. The defender took it badly and the bid went far from the goal. São Paulo regained possession of the ball and advanced. Calleri advances in speed through the middle and is taken down by Luiz Otávio. The referee gives a penalty and, after reviewing the play, cancels the penalty. After six minutes of stoppage, it was fouled outside the area and red for the defender of Ceará. With the game resumed, Pablo Maia kicked hard and João Ricardo made a great save. The tricolor team played the ball with tranquility, the game started to get tighter, but Rogério Ceni’s team held the score at 1-0.

2nd period

Ceará tried to build plays, but suffered with São Paulo’s marking. With no space, Alvinegro bet on long throws. Another alternative was the dead ball with Vina. The alvinegra team pressed, but the tricolor held the hosts’ momentum. The visitor, by the way, had another dangerous move. Galoppo headed, the ball bounced and touched the crossbar. In the remainder, Bustos sent him out. Lucho’s team managed to create little.

Grandpa pressed until he found a space. On the counterattack, Mendoza played for Vina. The midfielder kicked on the first try and almost equaled the score at Castelão. For São Paulo, Gallopo submitted one more time, but João Ricardo spread the ball and warded off the danger. Ceará made a lot of mistakes in the exchange of passes, mainly due to the strong opposing marking. Free kick, Pablo Maia kicked from outside the area and, once again, the white-and-white goalkeeper defended the goal well. With difficulty to recover, the team from Ceará suffered to create in front. With Zé Roberto and Castilho, the team gained more movement.

When he started to grow in the attacking field, with the presence of Castilho and Zé Roberto, the latter was sent off after a foul on Diego Costa. With two less on the field, Alvinegro saw São Paulo exchange passes with ease. The São Paulo team started to press in the final minutes and work the ball to expand the marker. Ceará’s defense held back as much as possible, but saw the tricolor extend the lead in the 47th minute. Bustos received from Igor Gomes and played for the alvinegra goal. Thus, São Paulo secured the victory by 2 to 0.

SEE HOW THE GAME WAS:



TECHNICAL SHEET | CEARÁ X SÃO PAULO

Location: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Date: 9/18/22 (Sunday)

Time: 16:00 (Brasilia time)

Referee: Maguielson Lima Barbosa (DF)

Assistants: Alessandro Alvaro Rocha de Matos (BA) and Leila Naiara Moreira da Cruz (DF)

VAR: Adriano Milczvski (PR)

Fourth referee: Luiz César Magalhães (CE)

