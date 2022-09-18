Ceará vs São Paulo: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Ceará receives São Paulo at 4 pm this Sunday (18), at Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza. The duel is valid for the 27th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. In the first round, the teams tied (2 to 2). The duel also marks the reunion of Ceni and Lucho González after 17 years, but this time as coaches.

Ceará has 31 points in Serie A. The team won the first victory in the return against Santos and seeks to guarantee a good sequence at home. More than 35,000 fans have already confirmed their presence for the game.

São Paulo has the same score as this Sunday’s rival and needs to share the Brasileirão’s attention with the South American final, scheduled for October 1st. Rogério Ceni, after the elimination, said that he would take the “maximum strength possible” to Castelão, as the distance to the relegation zone has decreased.

For the Brazilian Championship, Ceará and São Paulo have already faced each other on 22 opportunities, with 11 victories for Tricolor, nine draws and only two victories for Vozão. In the goals scored, there were 39 from São Paulo against 21 from Ceará, totaling 60 goals.

Streaming: TV Globo broadcasts with narration by Gustavo Villani, comments by Ana Thaís Matos and Ricardinho, and Sálvio Spínola at Central do Apito; in Premiere, Henrique Guidi narrates, with comments by Grafite and Sérgio Xavier.

Ceará – coach: Lucho González

Lucho González’s team will count on important returns for the duel. Jô and Vina must be starters after suspension. Luiz Otávio trained with the team during the week and should also play. After overcoming injury, Diego Rigonato could be on the bench.

Probable lineup: João Ricardo; Nino Paraíba, Messias, Luiz Otávio (Gabriel Lacerda) and Bruno Pacheco; Richard, Richardson and Vina (Guilherme Castilho); Lima, Mendoza and Jô.

hanging: Gabriel Lacerda, Lucas Ribeiro, Bruno Pacheco, Michel Macedo, Nino Paraíba, Richard Coelho, Richardson and Vásquez.

Who is out: Kelvyn, Rodrigo Lindoso, Cléber, Jael and Matheus Peixoto (DM).

Sao Paulo – coach: Rogério Ceni

Not counting Miranda and Eder, suspended, Ceni won the reinforcement of the quartet excluded from the Copa do Brasil, due to regulatory issues. Felipe Alves, holder in the goal; Ferraresi, which has been gaining ground; Bustos and Marcos Guilherme are available and should give some rest to some important pieces, thinking about the final of the Sudamericana.

Possible lineup: Felipe Alves, Rafinha, Ferraresi, Luizão (Diego Costa) and Reinaldo (Welington); Pablo Maia, Galoppo, Talles Costa and Alisson; Bustos and Calleri (Luciano).

hanging: André Anderson, Igor Vinicius, Nikão and Rafinha.

Who is out: Arboleda (left ankle surgery), Caio (right knee surgery), Moreira (right knee arthroscopy), Nikão (left adductor muscle avulsion), Gabriel (right knee medial collateral ligament injury), Luan (improves after surgery on the left adductor), André Anderson (muscle pain), in addition to Miranda and Eder (suspended).

