Ceará x São Paulo, for the Brasileirão: check schedule, where to watch, guesses and probable lineups – Play

Looking at the top of the table BrazilianO Ceará receives this Sunday (18), at 4 pm, the Sao Paulo for the 27th round. Only goal difference separates the teams in the competition. The duel takes place in Arena Castelãoin the capital of Ceará, with the promise of a good audience.

Packed after winning the Santos 2-1, in the last round, Ceará hopes to repeat the dose with the support of its fans. The negative sequence gave way to a four-game unbeaten run in Serie A. O voice occupies the 14th place with 31 points.

On the other side comes a Sao Paulo that has the same score, in addition to equality in the number of wins, draws and losses of the Alvinegro from Porangabuçu. the team of Rogerio Ceni is only better in goal difference, which leaves the Tricolor Paulista at 13th place.

what time

The confrontation takes place at 4 pmthis Sunday (18).

where to watch

The match will be broadcast by TV Verdes MaresPremiere, Green (AM 810)in addition to Diário do Nordeste Real Time.

HUBS

SCALES (PROBABLE)

Ceará: João Ricardo; Nino Paraíba, Messias, Luiz Otávio (Gabriel Lacerda) and Bruno Pacheco; Richard, Richardson and Vina (Guilherme Castilho); Lima, Mendoza and Jô. Technician: Lucho Gonzalez.

Sao Paulo: Felipe Alves; Igor Vinícius, Diego Costa, Léo and Reinaldo; Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes and Patrick; Luciano and Calleri. Technician: Rogerio Ceni.

RETURNS

absent against the saintsfor serving automatic suspension, the midfielder come and the attacker jo become an option again. Besides them, Lucho starts to count on Diego Rigonatowhich was in alvinegro DM and the transition period has ended.

Subtitle:

Diego Rigonato spent more than a month at DM Alvinegro after a right thigh injury Photograph:

Felipe Santos/cearasc.com

Fur Tricolor Paulista, Rogerio Ceni can count on again Felipe Alves, Ferraresi, Marcos Guilherme and Nahuel Bastoswho could not act for the Brazil’s Cup. Of these, only the goalkeeper must resume the starting position in place of Jandrei.

WHO IS OUT

O Ceará has no suspension for the 27th round match. On the other hand, the list of injured has four athletes, three only from the attack. Matheus Peixoto, Jael, Kelvyn and Cléber follow treatment in the club’s DM.

Rogério Ceni will not be able to count on the defender Miranda it’s the striker Éder, which comply with automatic suspension. In addition to these two players, the Gabriel Neves steering wheel suffered a right knee injury and is out of the team for ten months.

ANOTHER TABO IN SERIES A

Against Sao Pauloby Serie A, the Ceará will try to break a taboo that already lasts 12 years without beating the opponent. The last time this happened was in Brasileirão 2010when Vozão won the tricolor by 2 to 0with goals from Diego Sacoman and Magno Alves.

Since then, the teams have faced each other in 11 opportunitieswith four victories of São Paulo, in addition to seven draws. In the last round, Alvinegro defeated Santos and also dropped an expressive mark for Serie A.



TECHNICAL SHEET | CEARÁ X SÃO PAULO

Location: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Date: 9/18/22 (Sunday)

Time: 16:00 (Brasilia time)

Referee: Maguielson Lima Barbosa (DF)

Assistants: Alessandro Alvaro Rocha de Matos (BA) and Leila Naiara Moreira da Cruz (DF)

VAR: Adriano Milczvski (PR)

Fourth referee: Luiz César Magalhães (CE)

