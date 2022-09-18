Central do Apito: PC Oliveira says there was no penalty in Cano in Flamengo x Fluminense | Brazilian series a

Paulo Cesar Oliveira, referee commentator for TV Globo, disagreed with the penalty given in favor of Fluminense in Fla-Flu this Sunday, at Maracanã, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship. Referee Raphael Claus saw a foul on Cano in a bid involving Léo Pereira and Santos in the area. To reporter Carlos Gil, the referee said that both the defender and the goalkeeper had committed an infraction. At Central do Apito, PC said that he saw the normal dispute, but said that VAR should not intervene:

Whistle Center: PC de Oliveira believes there was no Santos penalty

– I see Léo Pereira vying for space. I see protecting for the arrival of goalkeeper Santos. I don’t see a penalty. We’re seeing Raphael Claus sign, but for me there’s no penalty. It is a protection of Léo Pereira. As it is a move that has dispute and player contact, the VAR must respect the field decision. But for me, it wasn’t a penalty.

Another move that generated a reason for complaint on the part of the red-blacks was a penalty request from Manoel in Gabigol, in the 35th minute of the first half. For PC Oliveira, there was also no shortage:

– For me, there was no penalty. You have Manoel’s contact, yes. But for me it’s not enough to take the penalty. I agree with Raphael Claus’ decision. We did the repetition in super slow, but the referee analyzes it at normal speed. And at normal speed for me it had no impact on the penalty shootout.