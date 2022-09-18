Check the list of 25 renowned athletes who are currently without a club

With no money in the market and with the current management’s habit of hiring seasoned athletes to compose the young talent squad of Xerém, Fluminense can look to the market, next season, and try to mine some names that are without a club. The Lancenet website listed 25 of them, some with well-known passages through the Tricolor das Laranjeiras.

Look:

Thiago Neves – Midfielder – 37 years old – Last club: Sport – No team since September 2021 – Accumulated winning spells for Cruzeiro and Fluminense. He also played for Grêmio and Flamengo.

William – Right-back – 27 years old – Last club: Wolfsburg – No team since August 2022 – Internacional’s revelation, stood out and was sold to Europe. He was an Olympic champion with the national team and today he suffers from injuries.

Léo Sena – Steering wheel – 26 years old – Last club: Goiás – No team since September 2022 – Started very well in Goiás, went to Atlético-MG and was soon sold to Italian football.

Luan – Attacking midfielder – 32 years old – Last club: Goiás – No team since May 2022 – He made history playing for Atlético-MG and spent years playing in Japan.

Dede – Defender – 34 years old – Last club: Athletico-PR – No team since August 2022 – It did very well in Vasco and Cruzeiro and has already been called up to the Brazilian National Team.

Bruno Uvini – Defender – 31 years old – Last club: FC Tokyo – No team since August 2022 – Appeared in São Paulo, had passages through the youth team of the National Team and even played for Napoli.

Wellington Nem – Striker – 30 years old – Last club: Arouca – No team since July 2022 – Had good spells at Fluminense and played for Shakhtar.

Renan Ribeiro – Goalkeeper – 32 years old – Last club: Al-Ahli – No team since September 2022 – Accumulates spells at Atlético-MG, São Paulo and Sporting.

Márcio Azevedo – Left-back – 36 years old – Last club: Athletico-PR – No team since January 2022 – He excelled at Athletico, Botafogo and played for Shakhtar Donetsk.

Adriano – Left-back – 37 years old – Last club: KAS Eupen – No team since July 2021 – Made a great career at Barcelona.

Rômulo – Steering wheel – 31 years old – Last club: Vasco – No team since January 2022 – He had a great time with Vasco and even played for Flamengo.

Éder Luís – Forward – 37 years old – Last club: Uberlândia – No team since January 2021 – Has stints in clubs like Vasco, Atlético-MG, São Paulo and Benfica.

Renê Júnior – Steering wheel – 33 years old – Last club: Chapecoense – No team since January 2022 – Had interesting spells at Corinthians and Ponte Preta.

Rhodolfo – Defender – 36 years old – Last club: Cruzeiro – No team since January 2022 – Has good spells in São Paulo, Grêmio, Flamengo and Besiktas.

Jonas – Steering Wheel – 30 years – Last club: Bahia – No team since January 2022 – He has played for Flamengo and Europe.

Thiago Ribeiro – Forward – 36 years old – Last club: Londrina – No team since June 2022 – He was successful in clubs like Cruzeiro and Santos.

Rafael Galhardo – Fullback – 30 years old – Last club: Valor FC – No team since December 2021 – He played for big teams like Grêmio, Santos and Flamengo.

Digão – Defender – 34 years old – Last club: Buriram United – Revealed by Fluminense, he had more prominence in the Tricolor das Laranjeiras.

Junior Dutra – Striker – 34 years old – Last club: Lee Man – No team since July 2022 – He excelled at Avaí and had a spell at Corinthians.

Diego Tardelli – Forward – 37 years old – Last club: Santos – No team since January 2022 – Idol of Atlético-MG, he has played for the Brazilian national team and made a career in China.

Cléber Reis – Defender – 31 years old – Last club: Santos – No team since February 2022 – He stood out when he played for Ponte Preta and Corinthians.

Fernandão – Striker – 35 years old – Last club: Goiás – No team since March 2022 – He played for years at Fenerbahçe and did well at Bahia.

Ramires – Steering wheel – 35 years – Last club: Palmeiras- No team since November 2021 – Played in the 2010 World Cup for the Brazilian national team and had a successful career at Chelsea.

Fernando Bob – Steering Wheel – 34 years old – Last club: Boavista – No team since January 2022 – Has good spells at Internacional and Fluminense.

Maicon Bolt – Striker – 32 years old – Last club: Buriram United – No team since June 2022 – He excelled at Atlético-MG and played in Russian football.